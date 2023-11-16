Moving to South Africa? Make your first few days in your new home easier by checking into one of these expat-friendly hotels and apartment complexes:
Hotels.com is an online booking platform. The site has thousands of accommodation listings located around the world. From hotels and hostels to luxury villas and short-stay apartments, there is something for every taste. So, make your move that little bit easier with Hotels.com.
FarmStayPlanet is an online agri-tourism platform with locations throughout the world. They provide alternative holidays and travel experiences based in rural locations. From luxury farmhouse retreats to lakeside campsites, you’ll find your next adventure with FarmStayPlanet.
Booking.com is an online global marketplace for hotels and short-term rentals. Their easy-to-use platform connects users with accommodation in over 220 countries worldwide, from hotel rooms to whole houses. So, wherever you’re relocating, see if Booking.com can help make the move a little easier.
HouseTrip is an online holiday rental platform operating throughout the world. Powered by the experts at TripAdvisor, it offers vacationers the chance to find their new home-from-home across Europe. From Amsterdam to the Algarve, find your dream holiday let with HouseTrip.
