Looking to rent a new home? Whether you’re looking for a short-term or long-term lease, here are our listings of expat-friendly rental agencies in South Africa:

Airbnb

Airbnb is a global online community offering accommodation and experiences. They have a selection of over 6 million unique properties available through their secure booking service. So, whether you're moving to Abu Dhabi or Aberdeen, Airbnb has the right short-term let for you.
Hotels.com

Hotels.com is an online booking platform. The site has thousands of accommodation listings located around the world. From hotels and hostels to luxury villas and short-stay apartments, there is something for every taste. So, make your move that little bit easier with Hotels.com.

SilverDoor Apartments

SilverDoor Apartments provide serviced apartments for international professionals. With over 200,000 lets available in 94 countries, their team provides a dedicated service for expats moving abroad. Whether you’re relocating to Macau or Montreal, let SilverDoor Apartments find your new home.

