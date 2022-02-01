Taking your child to see a doctor or specialist in South Africa With the exception of emergency care, the first port of call for your child’s health concerns is usually your family doctor or GP. You will need to register with your GP as soon as possible after arriving in South Africa, or when your child is born. Then, if necessary, the GP can refer your child to a relevant specialist. This is typically covered by your medical insurance.

Children’s mental healthcare in South Africa Mental health is an essential part of children’s healthcare in South Africa. Yet it is an area of care that is neglected and under-resourced, with a shortage of mental health practitioners and lack of priority care. While prevalence data is limited in South Africa, it is estimated that globally, around 10 to 20% of adolescents experience mental health conditions such as depression, anxiety, and alcohol use disorders. Moreover, suicide is the third leading cause of death in older adolescents, aged 15 to 19. If you have concerns about your child’s mental health, the first step is to discuss this with your GP or healthcare practitioner at a health clinic. They can offer advice and provide a referral to a mental health professional. Primary healthcare facilities provide basic health services to everyone, including young children and adolescents. And in most cases, Prescribed Minimum Benefits (PMB) in private medical aid policies will cover either in-hospital mental health treatment or out-of-hospital mental health treatment, including psychological therapy sessions.

Preventative healthcare for children in South Africa Preventive care helps to detect or prevent serious diseases and medical problems before they can become major. Annual check-ups, immunizations, and flu shots, as well as certain tests and screenings, are a few examples of preventive care. These are offered as part of free public sector care and are covered by private medical aid schemes.