Tracy Melass

Tracy is a senior account director at a busy PR and corporate comms agency in central Amsterdam. She works on anything from annual reports to newsletters, intranet/internet articles, and a range of other communications formats, in FMCG, big tech, banking, and energy.

Before this, Tracy was a content marketing strategist, writer, consumer magazine editor-in-chief, and news journalist in her native South Africa and the UK.

When not busy with her day job, the travel-mad Capetonian is plotting her next getaway and ticking off as many cities and countries around the world as she can.