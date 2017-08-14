Who can access doctors in South Africa? Everyone in South Africa can access the local public healthcare system, including residents and visitors. However, the system prioritizes healthcare to the most vulnerable and residents from lower-income communities. Expatica’s guide to Find out about the hospitals in South Africa Read more In contrast, access to private medical care is limited to those who can afford private health insurance or pay for treatment, including most internationals in South Africa.

Registering with a doctor Registering with a doctor in South Africa is relatively easy. As a resident, you can register at your local clinic. You will have to fill out a form and provide details such as your address, ID, and proof of residency. The registration process will be similar whether you use a public or private doctor. You can often register the whole family simultaneously, but you usually only have to provide birth dates for children.

Making an appointment with doctors Making an appointment with a doctor in South Africa is straightforward. After registering with a clinic or GP, you can book an appointment by phone, email, or online. Be aware, though, that there can be long waiting lists in the public system to see a doctor. South Africa does offer online and telephonic doctor services by appointment. Companies like Udok, Hello Doctor, and Mediclinic all have services that allow patients to access healthcare appointments from the comfort of their homes. For GPs, you may have to wait a few weeks, but it could be months before a specialist, such as a gynecologist or orthopedic surgeon, can see you. In contrast, you’ll be able to access a specialist much quicker in the private sector.

What to expect when visiting a doctor in South Africa On arrival at the doctor’s surgery, you will have to check in at reception to confirm your appointment time. You will also have to present your health or insurance card. After this, the reception staff will direct you to the waiting area. The waiting time may run beyond your scheduled appointment time. Doctor consultations in South Africa usually are pretty long because the doctor will take the time to ask detailed questions about your health background and the presenting concerns. At the end of your appointment, you will receive a prescription for medicine (if necessary), which you can fill at a pharmacy. You will also get a contact number if you have further issues or follow-up questions. Typically, the practice sends the bill to your health insurance directly. However, you still have to pay a certain amount that insurance will not cover. This portion of the bill is called the co-pay; patients have to settle that directly and cannot claim it back.

Medical specialists in South Africa South Africa’s private and public healthcare systems offer a wide range of medical specialist services, from cardiologists and dermatologists to hematologists and urologists. However, you will need a referral from your GP to access their services. Finding a specialist in South Africa You can access public and private sector specialists on referral from your GP. However, if they give you a general referral, meaning they don’t refer you to a specific doctor by name, only a specialist, you can also ask around or look at comparison sites such as RecoMed or MedFin. Visiting a specialist in South Africa Although your GP clinic can make an initial appointment with the specialist, you will likely have to do so yourself. Typically, you would call the specialist’s office directly to book the appointment and provide details about your situation and the referral. In the public sector, you could face wait times of up to several months to see a medical specialist. In the private sector, it could be within a few days or a couple of weeks, at most.

Cost of doctors and specialists The South African government subsidizes approximately 50% of healthcare costs for the public sector. Because of this, a consultation with a public sector doctor in South Africa costs around R55. Of course, hospital stays and specialist treatments can be far more expensive. For example, a night in a public hospital could cost up to R980 per night. You will need to pay a portion of your medical costs, but the exact amount will depend on your income and how many children you have. Still, you can expect to receive a bill at the end of your doctor’s consultation or hospital stay, which you will need to pay before leaving. Some hospitals and clinics, especially private ones, will offer payment plans.

Private doctors and specialists in South Africa Because the quality of South Africa's private healthcare system is so high, most internationals go private when seeking medical care. However, to access doctors and treatment through the private system, you must have private health insurance or pay the total costs yourself. The private sector offers a complete network of doctors, from general practitioners to highly-trained specialists. Although you need a referral from a GP to see a specialist, you can find one through your insurance network. And, the waiting time for an appointment should be reasonable, usually a couple of days or weeks, at most. Netcare Greenacres Hospital in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape (private medical facility) Even with insurance, though, private medical care in South Africa can be expensive, and prices are comparable to those in OECD countries like Spain, France, Germany, and the UK. Below are some examples of prices for medical treatments in South Africa's private system: GP visit: R350–R1,037

Hospital stay: R2,000/day

Pathology: R4,000–R4,700

Surgery: R1,369–R4,131

Anesthesia: R2,063–R3,667

Radiology: R1,475–R2,109

Dentist visit: R1,494–R2,661

Specialists: R1,243–R1,621

Doctor prescriptions Generally, doctors prescribe appropriate medications and antibiotics, as needed, after reaching a diagnosis. In South Africa, medicines are made available in different ways depending on their classification in the government’s drug schedules. For example, Schedule 0 medicines are available without restrictions, and patients can buy them off the shelves in supermarkets. But, medicines in Schedules 1 and 2 — including ibuprofen and paracetamol — can be purchased over the counter from a pharmacist. Other drugs, such as those on Schedule 5, require a prescription from a doctor to be filled by a pharmacist. You can visit an independent pharmacy or one of the big chains: Dis-Chem, Clicks, or MediRite. Generally, the government controls the prices of medicines, which are affordable. You sometimes also have to pay a dispensing fee.

Medical tests Doctors in South Africa will often recommend the same standard medical tests as in other countries as part of a preventative health strategy. Depending on the test, these may either be in the doctor’s office, at a laboratory, or at a specialized testing facility. As such, depending on your age and current health, your doctors may regularly administer the following tests and check-ups: Blood tests to check glucose and cholesterol

Mole checks

Pap smears/cervical screenings

Mammograms

Prostate screenings

Colon screening

Thyroid test

Blood tests for STIs, including HIV Usually, the doctor’s office will inform you by phone or email about the results. You may also be asked to come in and consult the doctor again, if necessary.

Emergency doctors in South Africa Noramlly, your regular clinic will have an out-of-hours hotline that you can call for a telephonic emergency consultation. However, you can also access emergency services at hospitals throughout South Africa. If you want to go to a private emergency room, you will need to pay for treatment and then claim through your health insurance.

Making a complaint about doctors or specialists in South Africa The Office of the Health Ombud (OHO) is responsible for the quality of healthcare in South Africa. So, if you need to complain about a doctor, specialist, or hospital, you will need to get in touch with the office. You can lodge your complaint online. But, you can also call the toll-free number (080 911 6472) or send an email. Claims are usually assessed within six months.