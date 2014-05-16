Introduction to South African public holidays Public holidays in South Africa are generally referred to as bank holidays. There are 12 annual South African bank holidays as determined by the Public Holidays Act. When holidays in South Africa fall on a Sunday, the following Monday is typically given as a public holiday. Here is a list of public holidays in South Africa in 2022 and 2023 as well as other important South African holidays.

South African public holidays during 2022 1 January (Saturday): New Year’s Day

26 December (Monday): Christmas Day holiday/Day of Goodwill

31 December (Saturday): New Year's Eve

South African public holidays during 2023 1 January (Sunday): New Year’s Day

14 May (Sunday): Mother's Day

31 December (Sunday): New Year's Eve There are no daylight saving time changes in South Africa; unlike in other countries, the clock remains the same throughout the year.