Mental healthcare in South Africa

Mental health in South Africa The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 30% of South Africans will experience mental health challenges in their lifetime. Compared to other nations, South Africa has higher rates of depression and anxiety, with a 25.7% prevalence, according to a Frontiers research journal (2022). The country also has the third-highest suicide rate in Africa. Photo: Michael Schofield/Unsplash Perhaps not surprising then that South Africa scored lowest globally on mental well-being as highlighted by the Mental State of the World report (2021), with a Mental Health Quotient (MHQ) score of 46/100, a decline of 3% from 2020. A low score represents distress, while a high score reflects someone thriving psychologically. South Africa also had the highest percentage (36%) of people experiencing emotional distress or struggling with mental health, an increase of 8% from 2020. Countries with higher education and employment rates typically fare better. The factors contributing to these challenges are complex but may include high unemployment, crime rates, the lingering effects of COVID-19, and even having to deal with continuing power cuts (e.g., load shedding). Despite these concerning statistics, many South Africans don’t seek help, with only about 27% receiving treatment. Reasons for this hesitance can stem from an under-resourced and understaffed mental healthcare system, medication shortages, and cultural stigma surrounding mental health disorders.

How to access mental health services No matter your nationality or immigration status, you can access state mental healthcare services, which are relatively affordable compared to those in countries like the United States and the UAE. Typically, payments are calculated on a sliding scale, depending on your income. However, you can expect long waiting lists – often a few weeks – at state-run hospitals and psychiatric facilities or to see a mental healthcare specialist. You would also need a referral from your primary care provider or doctor. Conversely, if you can afford health insurance and your policy covers mental health services, you can book appointments directly with an independent mental health therapist or ask for a referral from your doctor.

While South Africa has not yet implemented the National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme, public healthcare is affordable by world standards; your modest co-payment is based on your income. However, if you have private healthcare (called medical aid in South Africa), you will have access to a broader range of services and specialists, more resources, and shorter waiting times. Always do your research when looking at a medical aid provider, and ensure that your policy covers mental healthcare. A good starting point is looking at the following reputable insurers: Allianz Care

APRIL International

Cigna Global Typically, you will pay for the sessions and claim reimbursement from your insurance provider. Local editor Magdalena Laas Insider Tip Importantly, the therapist’s invoice or statement should also display their Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF) number; otherwise, the health insurance will not pay out. Please refer to our comprehensive article, Health Insurance in South Africa, for more information.

Services dealing with eating disorders Eating disorders (ED), as defined by the DSM-5 TR (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders), are mental health conditions characterized by abnormal or disturbed eating habits that significantly impact one’s physical health and emotional well-being. These disorders include: Anorexia Nervosa

Bulimia Nervosa

Binge-Eating Disorder

Avoidant/Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (ARFID) Photo: ian dooley/Unsplash+ Treatment can be complex, involving a team of clinicians following a holistic plan. This may include psychotherapy, nutritional counseling, possible admission to a treatment facility or hospital, and perhaps medication. Some public hospitals (e.g., the Tara Hospital) and clinics offer treatment and support for eating disorders, though these services are often more concentrated in urban areas. Many medical centers also specialize in treating eating disorders privately. To find a specialized therapist, support group, recovery centers, resources, or information, contact the following: Eating Disorder South Africa (EDSA) or Recovery Direct: 081 444 7000

Eating Disorder Hope: 866 932 1264

Relapse Prevention: 073 593 2722 (national helpline) Alternatively, ask your doctor for a referral. Limited research makes it hard to gauge the prevalence of eating disorders in South Africa. However, there are signs of rising cases, especially among adolescents, influenced by urbanization and cultural changes. Stigmas still prevail, particularly the misconception that eating disorders do not affect Africans or males, making it harder to recognize and treat these conditions. More research and better treatment options are needed to address this issue effectively in South Africa.

Mental healthcare for people with severe mental health problems in South Africa Severe mental health disorders are typically those that significantly impair a person’s ability to function in daily life, have a profound impact on their quality of life, and may require intensive treatment and support. These can include: Major Depressive Disorder

Severe Anxiety Disorder

Bipolar Disorder

Schizophrenia

Borderline Personality Disorder

Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD)

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)

Panic Disorder Admission If you need more information about specific mental health problems or the process of admission to a psychiatric facility, call the national Mental Health Helpline at 0800 12 13 14. Only a spouse, next of kin, partner, associate, parent, or guardian of the person with severe mental health problems can apply for admission to a psychiatric hospital. If none of these relatives exist, a healthcare provider may apply. The admission process will involve the following steps: Contact a doctor or a clinical psychiatrist

The medical professional will access and examine the person and write a referral if needed

Contact a psychiatric facility or hospital for admission

Provide these supporting documents Referral letter Patient’s written consent The parent/guardian’s written consent if the patient is a minor Copy of the identity document of the person admitted

The waitlist depends on when a bed becomes available and the severity of the person's mental health condition. Of course, if your mental health condition is so serious that you are a threat to yourself or others, a court will order you to be committed to a psychiatric unit. If the person is too ill to consent to medical intervention, the stay and treatment will be free. Otherwise, the hospital will charge for therapy on a sliding scale (i.e., Uniform Patient Fees Schedule). With health insurance, you can consider one of the many private hospitals offering mental health services nationwide. The most established psychiatric hospitals and facilities in South Africa include: Crescent Clinic (private): 021 762 7666

Denmar Psychiatric Hospital (private): 086 117 3322

Elizabeth Donkin Hospital (public): 041 506 6100

Fort England Psychiatric Hospital (public): 046 602 2300

Valkenberg Hospital (public): 021 440 3111

Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital (public): 012 319 9500 For more information on where to go for help, contact the South African Schizophrenia and Bipolar Disorders Alliance (SABDA) or use SADAG’s useful guide on schizophrenia that includes a list of state hospitals, assisted accommodation, or support groups. Suicide There are an estimated 23 suicides and 230 serious attempts each day in South Africa, according to the South African Depression and Anxiety Group (SADAG). Men and teenagers are most at risk. If you need help, do not hesitate to call any other following numbers: Netcare Akeso Crisis Helpline: 0861 435 787

SADAG’s Suicide Hotline: 0800 567 567

SADAG 24-hour helpline: 0800 12 13 14

Lifeline: 0861 322 322

Cipla Mental Health Helpline: 0800 456 789 If you are worried about a loved one, friend, or colleague, you can also phone the following helplines: 0800 21 22 23 (8:00 to 20:00)

0800 12 13 14 (20:00 to 08:00)

SMS 31393 The trained counselors can also refer you to local support groups and therapists.

In South Africa, it's apparent that 20% of children and adolescents have a diagnosable and treatable mental health disorder. However, there's a concerning trend where many young people with mental health issues refrain from seeking assistance. According to Unicef's U-Report (2021), 65% of them avoid seeking help for various reasons: over a quarter don't consider their issues serious enough for intervention, 20% don't know where to find assistance, and 18% worry about what others would think if they sought support. Photo: Unsplash/Getty Images Moreover, a 2022 survey conducted among South African university students revealed alarming statistics about their mental well-being. Around 21% of them exhibited signs of PTSD, while mood disorders were present in 16.3% of respondents. Additionally, 10.9% experienced General Anxiety Disorder (GAD), and 24.5% reported social anxiety. Despite these staggering numbers, there's a significant gap in mental health service delivery for children and adolescents in South Africa. Although the South African Constitution protects children's rights to quality healthcare, mental healthcare remains under-resourced. While there are top-rated children's hospitals and psychiatry units in the Western Cape, the availability of child psychiatrists in the state system overall is limited. Supporting young people Child and Adolescent Mental Healthcare Services (CAMH) in South Africa address various mental health issues among young people, including depression, anxiety, and other psychiatric conditions. However, services are limited, especially in public healthcare settings, with urban areas like Cape Town, Johannesburg, eThekwini (Durban), and Tshwane (Pretoria) having more coverage compared to rural areas. Primary healthcare clinics, district hospitals, and specialist CAMH facilities all provide mental health services for children and youth. Nevertheless, understaffing and a lack of facilities lead to significant delays in referrals, resulting in long wait times for specialists, which can exacerbate a child's condition and worsen their situation. Some mental health services may not be fully subsidized by the state, requiring families to pay out of pocket. Even though the fees are calculated on a sliding scale, specialized care is sometimes unaffordable. Fortunately, the non-profit ChildLine South Africa has a free counseling helpline and online chat for children, teenagers, and adults with concerns about children. Schools may have counselors or life orientation teachers who give career guidance and teach life skills. They are also the first port of call for students struggling with their mental health. You can access private mental health services for your children if you can afford the fees or if your medical aid policy covers it, as children under 18 can be listed as dependents on their parents' health insurance. Your local doctor or pediatrician can refer your child to the appropriate public mental health services, or you can contact a private specialist directly. Note that children under 18 need consent from a parent, legal guardian, or court-appointed officer.

Mental health prevention and education programs The SA Mental Health Conference was launched in 2021 as part of the Masiviwe movement to increase access to mental healthcare nationwide. With limited government budgets available, many health districts fund their own community campaigns. SAFMH also works with community-based organizations to spread mental health awareness. See SADAG’s Mental Health Calendar for campaign dates, including: Teen Suicide Prevention Week (12–19 February)

Bipolar Awareness Day (26 May)

Substance Abuse Awareness Day (26 June)

Psychosocial Disability Awareness Month (July)

Mental Health Awareness Months (July and October)

International Month for Deaf People (September)