Deidre Donnelly

Currently based in Vietnam, Deidre was born in Zimbabwe and raised in South Africa, where she lived in four of the country’s major cities.

Other than stints as an academic bookseller in London and an EFL teacher in rural Thailand, Deidre has been an editor and writer for nearly 20 years. Notably, she worked her way up from copy editor to senior features writer/books editor at O, The Oprah Magazine Magazine (South Africa). She was also a regular contributor to ShortList Dubai magazine, focusing on food writing.

These days, Deidre runs a book club and writing group for the expat community she lives among, teaches part-time, and writes for a variety of clients.