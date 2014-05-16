The South African government and political system

A quick history of South African democracy The democratic system in South Africa is relatively new and stems from the country’s complex history of colonialism, apartheid, and a long struggle for freedom. Although democracy in South Africa remains flawed, it was hard won. Following centuries of oppression through colonialism and apartheid, the South African people’s struggle for democratic freedom finally culminated in majority rule in 1994. Nelson Mandela mural in Brooklyn, United States The first post-apartheid election took place on 27 April of that year. Nelson Mandela was sworn in as President of the first democratically elected South African government on 10 May 1994, after spending 27 years as a political prisoner. The Constitutional Court approved South Africa’s Constitution – or supreme law of the land – on 4 December 1996. It took effect on 4 February 1997.

The three branches of the South African government There are three branches of the South African government, each with a different capital city: the executive (the president and cabinet), based in Pretoria

the legislature (parliament), based in Cape Town

an independent judiciary (the courts), based in Bloemfontein The executive and legislative branches of the state legislate and execute laws and policies for the whole country. The South African government is led by the executive branch, the President, and the cabinet.

The South African President: who is currently in power? The President of South Africa is currently Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa, the leader of the African National Congress (ANC) party. A former trade unionist and General-Secretary of the ANC, Ramaphosa was an author of South Africa’s Constitution, after his election as chairman of the Constitutional Assembly in 1994. Prior to that, he had helped negotiate South Africa’s transition from minority rule to democracy at the Convention for a Democratic South Africa (CODESA). Political election poster of Cyril Ramaphosa in March 2019 Before becoming president, Ramaphosa had left political life in 1996 and gone into business for a number of years. Forbes pegs his wealth at US$450 million. In 2012, he was embroiled in controversy when the Marikana Massacre unfolded: police gunned down 34 striking Lonmin miners, days after two policemen and two security guards were killed in the violent strike. However, as a director of the mine, he had urged police to stabilize the situation. Therefore, the Marikana Commission of Inquiry found that his conduct was not improper. Ramaphosa returned to politics that same year and was elected Deputy President of the ANC. In May 2014, his predecessor, Jacob Zuma, appointed him Deputy President of South Africa. In December 2017, he was elected President of the ANC at its elective conference. He was sworn in as President of South Africa on 15 February 2018, following the resignation of Zuma, who had been told to step down by the ANC. The following year, the ANC won the national elections and Ramaphosa was once again sworn in as President.

The South African judicial system There are five independent courts within South Africa’s judicial system. The Constitutional Court is the apex court, its jurisdiction restricted to constitutional matters. One of its duties is to “decide that parliament or the president has failed to fulfill a constitutional obligation”. This happened when the Constitutional Court sentenced former president Jacob Zuma to prison for contempt of court. The Constitutional Court in Johannesburg, South Africa The Chief Justice presides over the Constitutional Court, along with 10 fellow judges. They also exercise responsibility for the superior courts; namely the Supreme Court of Appeal and the High Courts. The Supreme Court only deals with cases sent to it from the 13 High Courts from various jurisdictions throughout the country. They hear serious cases that the lower courts, such as the various Magistrates’ Courts, cannot. Notably, their penal jurisdiction is not limited, and they can hand down life sentences.

Apartheid, colonialism, slavery, and war: a legacy of loss and triumph Apartheid was a brutal system of oppression that saw the white minority government and its security apparatus strip the majority black population of rights. This included taking away their right to vote, as well as their homes and land, and limiting their educational and career opportunities. Apartheid Museum Entrance in Johannesburg, South Africa This was done through the enactment, and violent enforcement, of a series of laws that were implemented over a period of 42 years, starting from 1948. In fact, apartheid was designated a crime against humanity by the UN General Assembly in 1966. Tragically, there were massacres and gross human rights violations both inside and outside the borders of South Africa. An unequal country Apartheid ended in 1990, after years of internal strife, international pressure and boycotts, and finally, negotiations. However, although South Africa has been a democracy since 1994, the legacy of apartheid lives on through deep inequality – skewed along racial lines – that persists to this day. The World Bank describes South Africa as one of the most unequal countries in the world. And the South African government has failed to reverse this. Colonialism, slavery, and war have all fed the beast of inequality for centuries, and affected the political landscape to this day.

The current political landscape in South Africa The imperfect efforts to deal with South Africa’s past has led to political tensions, especially in the midst of a worsening economy and increasing social unrest. The persistent inequality, the ongoing debate over Black Economic Empowerment, and the various other forms of redress, are subjects of constant contention in public discourse. This has not been helped by the increasing unhappiness with the lack of service delivery, mismanagement of state agencies and institutions, and high crime rates. The Native Land Act Land reform, which sought to address the unjust Native Land Act that dispossessed black South Africans of their ancestral land, is another area of tension. Expropriation without compensation has been adopted as policy by the ruling ANC. However, how and when to use such a tool is still a matter of debate and depends on which faction of the ruling party is in the ascent. A history of corruption The torrent of corruption allegations against leading state and ruling party figures in recent years has only exacerbated political and social tensions. The devastating impact of COVID-19, and new evidence of corruption in the government of South Africa’s response to the pandemic, has only added fuel to the flames. All of this has placed greater urgency on the program of reform that President Ramaphosa, and his supporters in the ANC, have embarked on following the recall of Jacob Zuma. Cape Town’s busiest street is empty during one of the world’s strictest national COVID-19 (coronavirus) lockdowns. Civil society and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have repeatedly stood in the gap between the South African government’s lack of capacity and the needs of ordinary South Africans: Save South Africa organized the kind of mass action to force Zuma out of office that had not been seen since the apartheid era.

The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (CASAC) has repeatedly, and successfully, petitioned the highest court to hold those in power accountable and to safeguard democratic rights.

Gift of the Givers foundation, meanwhile, has organized and delivered aid in a variety of emergencies, both locally and internationally. It is the largest disaster response NGO of African origin on the continent.