What is the difference between citizenship and permanent residence? Getting permanent residence in South Africa means enjoying many of the same benefits as a South African citizen. For example, as a permanent resident, you can: Work or start up your own business

Access the education system

Buy property in South Africa

Access social security benefits

Move anywhere in South Africa and also leave and return to the country as many times as you like Photo: Sunshine Seeds/Getty Images However, there are certain rights reserved purely for citizens of South Africa. These are: The right to a South African passport

Voting in all South African elections

Leaving South Africa for unlimited periods; as a permanent resident, you can be abroad for a specific continuous amount of time If you are a South African national, it also means that your children have more rights as they automatically qualify for citizenship. Expatica’s guide to Citizenship in South Africa Read more Furthermore, there are different criteria, for example, residency requirements. To become a permanent resident, you must live in South Africa for at least five years. For citizenship, you have to live in South Africa for five years on a permanent residence permit, meaning the overall residency requirement is ten years. South Africa allows dual citizenship, but if your home country (e.g., the Netherlands) does not, you would have to renounce your first citizenship. This is not the case if you become a permanent resident.

Requirements for permanent residence in South Africa The main general requirement for a permanent residence permit in South Africa is meeting the five-year residency period, and there are two types: Direct residence permits

Residency-on-other-grounds permits In most cases, you can migrate to South Africa on a temporary visa (e.g., a work visa) and then apply for permanent residence if you fit into one of the categories. The other general requirement is that the authorities do not consider you an “undesirable or prohibited person.” For example, this might include: Having an infectious disease that can spread quickly and pose a public health threat, as determined by the Department of Health

Conviction or warrant of arrest for a serious crime

Membership of, or proven support for a dangerous or violent organization

Previous deportation from the country and no proof of rehabilitation Direct residence permits The following individuals can apply for this permit: Those who have been living in South Africa for five years on a work permit

Spouses/civil partners who have been married for five years to South African citizens or permanent residents

Minor dependent relatives (aged under 18) of South African citizens or permanent residents

Other dependent relatives of South African citizens Residency-on-other-grounds permits You can apply for this permit if you: Have a permanent job offer in South Africa

Have exceptional skills and qualifications to benefit the economy

Intend to set up or invest in a business

Qualify as a refugee

Want to retire in South Africa (has minimum income threshold)

Are financially independent

Are the parent of a South African citizen/permanent resident or a dependent relative that doesn’t qualify for a direct residence permit For all of the above categories (except being a parent or retiree), applicants can also include their spouses/civil partners and dependent children.

How do you apply for permanent residence in South Africa? To apply for permanent residence, you must first request a declaration from the Minister of Home Affairs confirming that you do not fall into the prohibited or undesirable category. Following this, you can use three application routes: Via your nearest DHA global office

At the local embassy, if you live overseas

Online via VFS.Global, the DHA’s official visa partner Photo: Tassii/ Getty Images You need to make an appointment at the exact location where you will submit biometrics and include the following documentation: Completed BI 947 form

Passport or valid photo ID

Birth certificate

Current temporary residence permit

Proof that you meet the category requirements (e.g., employment contract, marriage certificate, or proof of finances)

Police clearance certificates from any country where you have lived for more than 12 months as an adult

Proof of financial support for any dependents

Medical report to show that you are clear of infectious diseases

Proof that you paid the application fees The process can be lengthy, taking from eight months to two years, depending on the immigration category. If successful, you should receive a permanent residence certificate from the DHA. Costs The fee differs depending on the category and is regularly updated, but you can expect to pay around R1600 per person for a standard application. The costs are non-refundable and split between the application fee (to be paid when you submit your application) and a confirmation payment when you receive your permanent residence certificate. Refugees will pay a reduced rate, and applicants under the financially independent category must make an additional payment of more than R100,000, as determined by the Minister of Home Affairs.

Can family members apply for permanent residence in South Africa? You can include the following family members in your permanent residence application: Spouse/civil partner

Dependent children aged under 18 Blackwater Commons in Randburg, Johannesburg (Photo: THEGIFT777/Getty Images) The exception is that the retired-person residence permit doesn’t allow the inclusion of family. If you want relatives to join you under this category, they will have to make an application independently. Family members (i.e., spouse/civil partner, child, parents, or dependant relatives) do not need to apply at the same time as you as long as their visas are still valid. When they later submit an application, they can do so via the direct residence permit route as a spouse or dependant. The process is similar, but they will pay a reduced rate. Expatica’s guide to Family visas in South Africa Read more Siblings, grandparents, and grandchildren of citizens and permanent residents can apply for family visas and stay for a maximum of five years before they become eligible to apply for permanent residence independently.

Losing your permanent residence rights in South Africa Although permanent residence in South Africa means you can remain indefinitely, the authorities reserve the right to revoke your permit in the following situations: You leave South Africa for a continuous period of three years or more

You are convicted of a serious criminal offense Additionally, there are conditions attached to the following categories: Business permit : you must prove that you have met and are still meeting the permit conditions after two years and again after five years (e.g., you have made the required investments and the business is still operational)

: you must prove that you have met and are still meeting the permit conditions after two years and again after five years (e.g., you have made the required investments and the business is still operational) Spouse/civil partner permit: you must prove that you are still in a relationship with the principal applicant, except if they are deceased

What can you do if your application for permanent residence in South Africa is rejected? If the DHA rejects your application, they will inform you in writing and may even invite you to resubmit your documents. Common reasons for refusal include: The applicant is considered an undesirable or prohibited person

Insufficient or incorrect documentation submitted

Information is falsified

You have not lived in the country legally for five years If your application has been rejected early on based on an undesirable or prohibited status, you can plea for reconsideration via email. Photo: shapecharge/Getty Images However, you can also appeal – in writing – to the Director General to review your application within 10 days of receiving the decision. You can expect a response within 6–10 weeks. If you are still unhappy with the outcome, you can take it to the South African courts. However, this can be costly, and you will need advice from a qualified immigration expert or lawyer.