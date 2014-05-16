Higher education in Germany The German higher education system is renowned worldwide for its quality. Seven of its universities feature in the 2022 Times Higher Education World University Rankings, and it has two cities – Munich (2nd) and Berlin (6th) – listed in the top 10 worldwide student destinations. It is, therefore, unsurprising that Germany has a large proportion of international students. 416,437 enrolled in 2021, just over 14% of the overall student population. The affordability and quality of education are two main draws – Germany abolished tuition fees for all undergraduate students in 2014. Other degrees and PhDs are now free in most German states. Photo: Maskot/Getty Images There are over 400 universities in Germany teaching over 20,000 courses, with over 1,000 in English. The majority of universities are state-run, however, some private universities charge fees. Over 95% of German students study in public universities. Types of universities include: General universities

Universities of applied sciences

Universities of technology

Colleges of art, film, and music Students in most states in Germany start higher education from age 18 onwards. The academic year is divided into two semesters: winter (October to March) and summer (April to September), although exact dates vary across the states.

Undergraduate degree programs in Germany Like many other countries, Germany refers to undergraduate courses as bachelor’s degrees. These qualifications include: BA (Bachelor of Arts)

BSc (Bachelor of Science)

BEng (Bachelor of Engineering)

BMus (Bachelor of Music)

Degree courses in Germany typically take at least three years if studied full-time, although many universities have part-time options. You can study either singular degrees focusing on one particular subject or specialty, or joint degrees with a major and a minor element, such as psychology with criminology. Popular degree subjects in Germany include engineering, business management, humanities, and computer science.

Requirements to study in Germany for undergraduates

Those who attend secondary education in Germany receive an Abitur certificate at the end of schooling. This allows them to study at university. Meanwhile, international students typically require at least a Level 3 qualification or a university entrance qualification (Hochschulzugangsberechtigung – HZB).

Photo: Tom Werner/Getty Images

Unless you are studying a course taught in a foreign language, you will also need to know German. You'll need to take the Test of German as a Foreign Language (Test Deutsch als Fremdsprache – TestDaF) to make sure your skills are sufficient to study in Germany.

Postgraduate programs in Germany Master’s degrees Master’s degrees in Germany are postgraduate degrees equivalent to Level 6 qualifications. They continue from undergraduate study and enable students to attain more in-depth specialist knowledge in a subject area. Courses are a mix of classes and independent research that typically culminates with a piece of field research work and a dissertation. In Germany, you can study consecutive or non-consecutive master’s degrees. Consecutive degrees follow bachelor’s degrees directly, often at the same university or institution. These are usually free. Non-consecutive degrees are typically separate from the student’s undergraduate qualifications and might focus on a different subject entirely. You generally have to pay tuition fees for these degrees. Master’s degrees in Germany can last up to two years full-time. Types of degrees include: MA (master of Arts)

MSc (master of Science)

LLM (master of Law)

PhD programs

The highest level of study in Germany is the Doctorate of Philosophy (PhD), a Level 7 qualification. PhDs tend to be less structured, with a strong focus on independent research. They can take around five years in Germany, although there is often no formal deadline. To apply for a PhD, you usually need a master's degree and will need to write a strong research proposal. It is typically up to the student to arrange their research supervisor and organize their study plan.

Many German universities also offer structured PhD programs which follow a more set curriculum, although students are still expected to work largely independently.

Other study programs in Germany University of applied science degrees In Germany, universities of applied sciences (Hochschule für Angewandte Wissenschaften – HAW) are reformed technical colleges that specialize in vocational and practical learning. They offer bachelor’s and master’s degrees that last for the same amount of time as a standard university, and the qualifications on offer are of equivalent level. Photo: Hinterhaus Productions/Getty Images However, they differ in terms of entry criteria. The Abitur and other standard university entry qualifications are accepted but not always necessary, and many universities accept vocational qualifications or experience. Another difference is that these German universities do not teach PhD level qualifications. In Germany, you’ll also find academies and colleges offering specialist training in specific fields. For example, Deutsche POP academy provides training and BA courses in creative subjects such as music, design, and gaming. Diplom/Magister Artium qualifications Diplom and Magister Artium are traditional German qualifications that have largely been phased out. However, you can still find some universities and colleges that teach them. They consist of a combination of undergraduate- and postgraduate-level study and last for 4–6 years. Diploms are mostly awarded in engineering, natural, and social sciences, whereas Magister Artiums are mainly in social sciences and humanities.

Costs of studying in Germany One of the major advantages of studying in Germany is the affordability. State universities do not charge tuition fees for undergraduate degrees. PhDs are also usually free. Consecutive master’s degrees are also usually free, but some universities charge for non-consecutive ones. Costs for these vary but are typically between €2,000 and €3,000 per semester. The exception to this is in Baden-Württemberg where non-EU/EFTA students have to pay fees, typically around €3,000 a year. Photo: Edwin Tan/Getty Images Although there are generally no tuition fees in public universities, students in Germany have to pay a small administration fee at the start of each semester. The amount varies across universities but can be up to €300 per semester. Some universities also charge fees (typically between €250-500) per semester for long-term students who exceed their standard period of study. Meanwhile, private universities in Germany usually charge tuition fees. These can be up to around €20,000 a year for international undergraduates and €30,000 a year for overseas students taking master’s degrees.

Study exchange programs in Germany Many German universities offer international student exchange programs with other top universities worldwide. If you study in Germany, you can spend a semester, or even a whole year, in another country. The DAAD provides funding for these international exchanges. The EU funds overseas study for EU/EFTA and third-country nationals through its Erasmus+ program. There are also partnership schemes aimed at international collaboration with specific countries, such as the German-American Fulbright exchange. Some countries also have programs that let university students study in Germany for a short period, such as the Turing Scheme in the UK. Photo: Martin Gerten/picture alliance/Getty Images You can check exchange programs and opportunities with individual German universities or educational institutions or authorities in your home country. Students interested in business and law could look at the University of St. Gallen over the border in Switzerland for specialized degree programs.

Qualifications awarded in Germany German universities and colleges follow the Bologna European Credit Transfer and Accumulation System (ECTS), consisting of two study ‘cycles’ where up to 60 transferable credits are awarded each year. The cycles are: Bachelor’s degrees – lasting 3–4 years, comprising 180–240 credits

Master's degrees – lasting 1–2 years, consisting of 60–120 credits

PhD study equates to a third 'cycle' in which the use of credits varies.

There are a few variations on this system. For example, although it is being phased out, the Diplom or Magister Artium qualification consists of both undergraduate and postgraduate study. Additionally, some professional fields, including medicine, dentistry, law, physics, and food chemistry, culminate in a state examination (staatsexamen) to obtain a professional license. Private university degrees in Germany fall under the ECTS system as long as the authorities recognize the university.

How to apply to study in Germany You can apply for most university courses in Germany directly through the university itself. Alternatively, the DAAD-run uni-assist service can guide you through applications to around 170 member universities. Certain subjects, such as medicine, dentistry, and pharmacy, impose a restriction on the number of study places. For these courses, you need to apply through the Foundation for University Admission (Stiftung für Hochschulzulassung – SfH). The application process varies across institutions, but you can generally apply at two points throughout the year. Deadlines are mid-January to start in the summer semester and mid-July for the winter semester. Photo: Frank Rumpenhorst/picture alliance/Getty Images Along with your application form, you will typically need to provide: Valid ID, for example, a passport

Passport photo

Proof of educational qualifications

Evidence that you meet the language requirements Some universities charge an application processing fee of around €75. You will also need to pay to get documents translated. Once your application is processed, you may have to attend an interview or pass the university entrance exam (Hochschulzugangsberechtigung – HZB). If you are offered a place, you can proceed with the next steps. This may include applying for your student visa or arranging student accommodation. Each university has its own induction process. In general, you must pay the administration fee (plus any other fees) at the start of each semester.

Working while studying in Germany If you’re an EU/EFTA student, you can work without restriction or a work permit, but if you work more than 20 hours per week, you’ll have to start paying into the German social security system. Photo: Tom Werner/Getty Images If you’re from any other country, you can work for 120 full days (or 240 half days) per year on your student visa or residence permit. However, if you’re working as an assistant at your university, there is no limit to the number of days you can work. Third-country nationals wanting to work over the allowable limit must apply to their local immigration office (Ausländerbehörde) for a work permit.

Volunteering while studying in Germany Students often like to volunteer in their spare time or during the holidays, and many German universities encourage volunteering, have charity societies, and provide information on helping out in the community. Check your university website for details. You can also check websites such as Vostel, which links non-profits with volunteers. If you are 18–30 and are interested in volunteering in Germany or abroad for 2–12 months, you could also take up a placement with the European Voluntary Service (EVS).