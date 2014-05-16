Types of German work visas There are generally three types of work visas in Germany. These are: Short-stay work visas – valid for up to 90 days (three months) and not renewable.

Short-stay German work visas Short-stay German work visas are for business-related visits lasting less than three months. While the country doesn’t offer temporary work visas for this duration, the short-stay visa can cover business travel to Germany. This includes: General business – to cover short-term work assignments, meetings, events, and conferences

Official visits – if you are part of a government or intergovernmental organization coming to Germany for negotiations, consultations, or events

Cultural or sports events or film crews – for work relating to the arts, culture, or sports

Trade fair and exhibitions – for one-off industrial fairs or exhibition events You might need a short-stay visa for events such as Frankfurt Book Fair Requirements You will typically need to show proof of the purpose of your visit. For example, this could be: A letter of invitation

A short-term employment contact detailing the start and end date of your employment

A ticket to show your attendance at an event, fair, or exhibition In addition to this, you’ll need to have sufficient funding to cover your stay. This currently amounts to €45 per day. How to apply You can apply for a short-stay Schengen visa at a German embassy or consulate in your home country, at any worldwide visa application center, or online via VIDEX. You will usually need to provide the following: Completed visa application and accompanying declaration form (unless applying online)

Two passport photos

Valid passport or travel ID

Details of your return flight

Accommodation details for your stay

Proof of health insurance

Proof of sufficient funding to cover your trip, currently amounting to at least €45 a day

Information confirming the purpose of your trip

Any relevant documentation relating to the purpose of your trip These visas typically take around 15 days to process. As part of the application process, you will need to attend a short interview at the embassy, consulate, or application center. Visa costs The visa cost is €80, €40 for children under 12, and free for children under six. You usually cannot extend or exchange this visa unless there are exceptional circumstances. Visa length Short-stay visas are valid for a maximum of 90 days or a total of 90 days within a 180-day period. You cannot renew them afterwards, apart from in exceptional circumstances.

German work visas for self-employed, freelancers, and entrepreneurs You can come to Germany and start up your own business or work as a freelancer (Freiberufler) in one of the liberal professions. In this case, you will need to demonstrate that your business idea will benefit the German economy. This means producing a viable business plan and showing evidence of the necessary skills/qualifications plus proof of funding to start your business. To qualify as a freelancer, you will need to prove your qualifications and any required licenses or memberships of relevant professional bodies. Additionally, you will need to show proof of your pension arrangements if you are over 45. Those from outside the EU/EFTA can apply for a visa/permit to start their own business or work as a freelancer. Both of these visas cost €75 and are valid for three years initially but are renewable.

Work visas in Germany for seasonal/temporary workers Germany doesn’t have a specific visa for seasonal or temporary work. However, non-EU/EFTA nationals can apply for a short-stay Schengen Visa to take up seasonal work for up to 90 days, or a maximum of 90 days within any 180-day period. You will need to fill a seasonal work position with one of Germany’s agricultural businesses and agree to work at least 30 hours per week. If you meet these requirements, the Federal Employment Agency will issue you with a short-term work permit. You may need to pay social security in Germany if you are not employed or self-employed and making social insurance contributions in your own country. Employers usually cover health insurance for seasonal workers. However, you may need to arrange your own coverage if this is not the case. You can also use a short-stay Schengen Visa for temporary work in any short-term shortage occupations in Germany. Again, you will need to have an agreement in place to come and work for a limited period with a German employer. The Federal Employment Agency has information on temporary visa opportunities for shortage occupations in Germany.

Volunteering and work experience in Germany There are a few different German visas for gaining work experience or volunteering. This is useful, for example, if you are a student and want to improve your CV. There are three long-term German visas relating to volunteering and work experience. These are: Internship visa – for students in other countries to undertake a work experience placement with a German company

Working holiday visa – available to residents aged 18-30 in certain countries to work while traveling for up to 12 months

Volunteering visa – to take part in schemes such as the European Voluntary Service (EVS) during your studies or while you are on a gap year For each of these visas, you will need an agreement in place with the German company or organization before making your application. The application process is similar to that for other German visas and the costs for long-stay visas are €75 for adults and €37.50 for under-18s.

Work visas in Germany for family members Germany has three different categories of family visas to join relatives already living in the country. These are: Family visa to join German nationals in Germany

Visa to join EU/EFTA nationals in Germany

Family visa to join non-EU/EFTA nationals in Germany Each family visa allows the holder to work in Germany without prior permission or additional permits. If you are joining a relative who has a long-stay visa and permission to work in Germany, you will also be allowed to work. These types of visas cost €75 for adults and €37.50 for those under 18.