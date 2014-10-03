Types of student visas in Germany You can get the following types of German student visas: Study visa for university students – if you have enrolled on a course at a German university or higher education institution

Study visa for university students in Germany This visa is for students who have been accepted onto a course at a university or accredited higher education institution in Germany. Requirements You typically need to have already been offered a place in an educational program. This can be either a confirmed or conditional offer. In addition to this, you need to show that you can financially support yourself during your stay in Germany. Leipzig University How to apply You can apply for this visa at the German embassy or consulate in your home country. Otherwise, you can apply at a visa application center. You usually need to make an appointment, and you should bring the following documents: Completed application form

Valid passport or photo ID

Biometric passport photo

Confirmation of acceptance onto a German course, for example, a letter from the university

Proof that you can financially support yourself (currently €10,332 a year living costs), for example, bank statements

Transcript of academic qualifications

Certificate of language proficiency if studying a course in German

Proof of health insurance The visa usually takes 6-12 weeks to process. Visa costs The standard cost of this visa is €75. Visa length The student visa generally lasts for as long as your study program, usually up to a maximum of four years. If you graduate on this visa and stay on to work in Germany for two years, you will then be eligible to apply for a permanent residence permit.

German research visas You can get a German student visa to participate in academic research or complete a PhD program. Requirements To get a German research visa, you will need either a cooperation agreement with a German university or research institution or to have been accepted onto a PhD program in Germany. Leibniz University, Hannover How to apply You can apply for this visa at the German embassy or consulate in your home country. Alternatively, you can apply at a visa application center. In this case, you will usually need to make an appointment. Documents you should bring are: Completed application form

Valid passport or photo ID

Biometric passport photo

Copy of cooperation agreement or letter of acceptance onto PhD program

Proof that you can financially support yourself (currently €10,332 a year living costs), for example, bank statements

Certificate of academic qualifications, translated into German, if enrolling for a PhD

Proof of health insurance The visa takes between six to 12 weeks to process. Visa costs The standard cost of this visa is €75. Visa length Research visas are usually valid for the duration of the research or study placement, up to a maximum of five years. Afterwards, you can apply for a permanent residence permit if you meet the requirements. You can also apply for an EU Blue Card, valid for four years, if you get a job offer that meets the requirements.

Vocational training visas in Germany These visas are for trainees or apprentices to complete vocational training with a German company. Requirements You will need to have a vocational contract in place and demonstrate that you speak German to at least B1 level. However, if you don’t have a contract in place, you can get a visa to look for a placement for six months if you speak German to B2 level and can cover your living expenses. How to apply You can apply for this visa at the German embassy or consulate in your home country. Otherwise, you can apply at a visa application center. You will usually need to make an appointment. The documents you should bring are: Completed application form

Valid passport or photo ID

Biometric passport photograph

Proof of German language skills, for example, a language certificate

Contract for vocational training placement or evidence that you can cover your living expenses (currently €10,332 a year)

Evidence of high school and any academic qualifications

Proof of health insurance The visa normally takes between 6-12 weeks to process. Visa costs The standard cost of this visa is €75. Visa length Vocational training visas last for the length of your placement. If you get a visa to look for work experience in Germany, it is valid for six months. You can do up to 10 hours a week of paid work while completing a placement on a vocational training German visa. Once your placement has finished, you can stay in Germany for up to 12 months to look for work.

German language course visa This German student visa allows you to learn the language in Germany, including as preparation for a higher education course or vocational training. Requirements To apply for this German student visa, you need to have a placement on a German language course at an accredited educational institution in Germany. You will also need to show that you can cover your living expenses during your stay. How to apply You can apply for this visa at the German embassy or consulate in your home country prior to arriving in Germany. On the other hand, you can apply at a visa application center. You’ll need to make an appointment and bring: Completed application form

Valid passport or photo ID

Biometric passport photo

Proof of acceptance onto language course, for example, an admission letter from the college

Evidence that you can cover your living expenses during your stay (currently €10,332 a year), for example, bank statements

Letter of consent from parent or guardian if you are under 18

Proof of health insurance The visa normally takes between 6-12 weeks to process. Visa costs The standard cost of this visa is €75, reduced to €37.50 for those under 18. Visa length This visa is valid for the course duration, usually up to a maximum of one year. However, if your course lasts for less than three months, you will need a short-stay Schengen Visa.

German school visa This study visa is for under-18s to study at an independent German school or participate in a school exchange program. Requirements Children applying for this visa need an agreement with a German school or confirmation of a place at an independent school such as an international school. They also require parental consent and proof that living expenses and school/boarding fees can be covered. How to apply You can apply for this visa at the German embassy or consulate in your home country before your move. It’s also possible to apply at a visa application center. When attending your appointment, bring: Completed application form

Valid passport or valid travel ID

Biometric passport photo

Confirmation of exchange or school placement

Evidence that living expenses and tuition/boarding fees will be covered, for example, bank statements

Letter of consent from parent or guardian

Proof of health insurance The visa normally takes between 6-12 weeks to process. Expatica’s guide to Find out more about international schools in Germany Read more Visa costs The standard cost for this visa is €37.50. Visa length The visa is typically valid for the length of the school placement, usually up to a maximum of five years. For school exchange visits, the visa is generally for a maximum of one year.

Student application visa This is a study visa for those without a placement or offer from a German university or college. It gives you permission to stay in Germany and apply for higher education. Requirements In order to receive this visa, you need to show that you have enough money to cover your living expenses and that your academic qualifications enable you to study at a German university. How to apply You can apply for this visa at the German embassy or consulate in your home country. Alternatively, you can apply at a visa application center. You will usually need to make an appointment. Documents you should bring are: Completed application form

Valid passport or photo ID

Biometric passport photo

Proof that you can cover living expenses (currently €10,332 per year), for example, bank statements

Evidence of university entrance qualifications

Proof of German language proficiency, if applying for courses taught in German

Confirmation of health insurance The visa normally takes between 6-12 weeks to process. Visa costs The standard cost of this visa is €75. Visa length This visa is valid for a maximum of nine months, usually as an initial three-month visa and then a six-month extension. If you gain a place at a German university, you will need a residence permit for university students.

Short-stay student visa This is the Category C Schengen short-stay visa you can use for short courses or training, for example, short German language courses. Requirements You will only need to apply for this visa if you are from a country with visa entry restrictions in Germany. General requirements are acceptance onto a short study course in Germany and proof that you have funds to support yourself. How to apply You can apply for this visa at the German embassy or consulate in your home country. Alternatively, you can apply at a visa application center. You will usually need to make an appointment. Documents you should bring are: Completed application form

Valid passport or photo ID

Biometric passport photo or two standard passport photos

Proof of acceptance onto a German course, for example, a letter of admission

Evidence that you can support yourself financially during your stay, for example, bank statements

Return ticket confirming the date that you will leave Germany

Accommodation details

Proof of health insurance This visa typically takes around 15 days to process. Visa costs Short-stay German student visas usually cost €80 for adults and €40 for children under 18. Visa length The visa is valid for 90 days or a maximum of 90 days within a 180-day period. After that, you cannot renew the short-stay German visa.

Other visas relevant to students in Germany There are a few other German visas that students can take advantage of. These are: Internship visas – for students to do work experience in Germany while studying in another country

– for students to do work experience in Germany while studying in another country Volunteering visas – to take part in schemes such as the European Voluntary Service (EVS) during your studies or while you are on a gap year

– to take part in schemes such as the European Voluntary Service (EVS) during your studies or while you are on a gap year Working holiday visas – available to residents aged 18-30 in certain countries to work while traveling or taking a vacation for up to 12 months

– available to residents aged 18-30 in certain countries to work while traveling or taking a vacation for up to 12 months Au pair visas – if you are under 27 and want to come and stay for up to one year with a German family to learn the language and help out with household tasks You can also read more on the subject of work-related visas in Germany.

When you arrive to study in Germany Everyone staying in Germany for longer than three months needs to register with their local residents’ registration office (Einwohnermeldeamt) within two weeks of arrival. Students from outside the EU/EFTA also need a residence permit if staying for longer than three months. This will usually be a temporary permit valid for up to five years, linked to the purpose of your stay. If you need to apply for a German student visa, your German embassy or consulate may sort this out for you when you apply. Otherwise, you’ll need to visit your local Immigration Office (Ausländerbehörde) within the first three months of your stay to get one. During your first week in Germany after arriving to study, you should also: Register for healthcare in Germany

Open up a German bank account

Get a German SIM card for your mobile phone

Family members joining on a German student visa You can bring or be joined by the following relatives on a German student visa: Spouses/legal partners who are 18 or above

Dependent children under 16, or over 16 if they can speak German to at least C1 level and join within three months of your arrival in Germany In certain circumstances, other dependent family members can also join you. For family members to accompany you, you must show that you have adequate finances and accommodation to support them. Adult family members usually need to demonstrate an understanding of basic German. Once they arrive, your relatives will be able to look for work in Germany without getting a work permit. Family members need to apply for a family visa/residence permit as a spouse/dependent child. You can do this as part of the same application if they travel with you, or they can apply separately later. In addition, they will need to pay separate fees (€75 for adults, €37.50 for children). Expatica’s guide to Read all about the visas you need to move to Germany with relatives Read more Different rules apply if the family members joining you are EU/EFTA citizens because they have freedom of movement to Germany and won’t need a visa or residence permit. There are also different rules for family members joining EU/EFTA citizens or German nationals.

After your study finishes and your student visa expires in Germany Unlike EU/EFTA students who can stay after graduation in Germany without restrictions, those on a German student visa can only remain in the country for a certain length of time. According to a 2018 study, 69.2% of international students in Germany prefer to stay to look for work following graduation. Fortunately, this is possible on many student visas. You can extend your German residence permit for up to 18 months if you complete a graduate or postgraduate program in Germany. If you complete a vocational training course, you can stay on for up to 12 months. You can take on any employment to support yourself while looking for full-time work during this time. If you manage to find a job relating to your qualifications, you can apply for a residence permit concerning your employment type or an EU Blue Card if you find work that meets salary requirements. Furthermore, you will be eligible for German permanent residence if you graduate in Germany and subsequently work in a related field for two years. Expatica’s guide to Looking for a job in Germany? Here are a few handy tips Read more Other options include extending your German student visa to further your studies or switching to another type of German visa, such as a volunteering visa. You cannot extend a language course visa or short-stay study visa.