Are you planning to move to Germany? Get up to speed with everything you need to know about your new home with our collection of expert guides on moving to Germany. Whether you're looking for immigration requirements, must-watch German movies, or public holiday dates, you'll find them here.
Expat tools
Directory
Find a service provider for your finances, education, and everything in between
Read more
Job search
Looking for work? Search our job postings to discover a position suited to your talents
Read more
Housing
Get the perfect start on your life in Germany with a dream home from our housing listings
Read more
Dating
Put yourself out there! Meet expats with similar experiences and find your soulmate
Read more