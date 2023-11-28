Are you planning to move to Germany? Get up to speed with everything you need to know about your new home with our collection of expert guides on moving to Germany. Whether you're looking for immigration requirements, must-watch German movies, or public holiday dates, you'll find them here.

About Germany Thinking about moving to Germany? Get under the skin of your new home with our expert introductory guides to everything you need to know about Germany. From understanding the expat lifestyle in Berlin to articles about the cost of living, you'll find it here – so get ready to pack your bags.

Relocation Are you planning to relocate to Germany? Moving your entire life to a brand new country might sound daunting, but it doesn't have to be. With our expert guides on relocation to Germany you'll find all the information you need, from moving your finances to transporting your belongings.

Society & History How much do you know about Germany? Find out more about the society and history of Germany with our expert guides detailing everything you need to know, from traditional German celebrations and holidays to the movies that every expat moving to Frankfurt must watch.

Visas & Immigration When relocating to Germany it's essential to know all the necessary information about the immigration process. Our expert guides lay out everything you need to know about visas and immigration in Germany, from getting a work permit to applying for citizenship.