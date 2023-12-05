Search the Expat Directory

Find the expat services you need to navigate your new life. Expatica’s German business directory is an exhaustive list of service providers in Germany that specialize in the expat market, ranging from financial services – mortgages, accountants, banks, and more – to childcare and beyond.
SJB Global is a financial advisor offering guidance on a range of topics including saving plans, retirement and pensions transfers, investments, and more. They provide a remote service, meaning you can contact them at a time that suits you. Get in touch with SJB Global to find out how they could help you in your life abroad.
Are you and your furry friends ready to relocate? Contact Pet Cargo, the experts for your domestic and international pet relocation. With over 15 years of experience in moving pets, you can be sure that your animal is in safe hands. They’ll even handle your veterinary paperwork. Get in touch with Pet Cargo for door-to-door pet relocation.
Versicherungsbüro Weiss is an independent insurance broker specializing in helping international customers. Their individual consultations can help you understand the German insurance market, find coverage, and even make claims. Their English-language services make insurance accessible. Contact Versicherungsbüro Weiss today for expat-friendly insurance assistance.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets