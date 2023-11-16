Country Flag

Mobile and Online Banks

Need a convenient alternative to traditional retail banks? Check out our listing of expat-friendly mobile and online banking options for your finances in Germany:

Finom

Finom is a hassle-free online payment solution supporting over 50,000 clients. Starting from €0 per month, it offers German IBANs for freelancers, small businesses, and registered companies. With 3% cash back on every transaction and no hidden fees, streamline your finances today with Finom.
bunq

bunq is an online bank operating across Europe. Their easy-to-use mobile banking service lets you open an account in minutes, giving you access to instant payments, money transfers, and more. So, if you need an expat-friendly bank without the hassle, open a bunq account today.

HSBC Expat

HSBC Expat provides a range of award-winning financial services specifically tailored to expats. From currency exchange to bespoke international investment advice, you’ll find the right services and advice for you in your home. So, take the financial stress out of your move with HSBC Expat.

N26

N26 is an online bank providing mobile banking across Europe and North America. They offer a range of financial services, from current accounts to investment products, that can be easily managed in the N26 app. So, whatever your banking needs when moving abroad, N26 can help.
Revolut

Revolut is a mobile banking app that operates internationally. Their easy-to-use app lets you open a bank account in minutes, with pricing options for every budget. Whether you want to transfer money internationally or simply save on your everyday payments, sign up with Revolut today.
Wise

Wise is an online banking and money transfer platform. Their services include global money transfers and multi-currency accounts, letting users receive payments in nine currencies. Make your move abroad seamless with the low-fee personal and business services on offer with Wise.
Other listings of Mobile and Online Banks

Santander

Santander is a leading retail bank operating throughout Germany. The bank offers a range of financial products for individuals and businesses alike, including saving accounts, loans, and credit cards. Take care of your finances by signing up with Santander today.

EasyFX

EasyFX is an international transfer and payment platform. Designed with travelers and holidaymakers in mind, EasyFX lets you spend like a local while abroad. Enjoy zero fees, a payment card for you and your family, and a simple way to manage your funds with EasyFX.

Commerzbank

Commerzbank is a leading retail bank operating in Germany. They offer a range of personal and commercial banking products in-store and on-line, from current accounts to financial strategy. So, whatever your money needs, with Commerzbank they will be covered.

Berliner Sparkasse

Berliner Sparkasse is an internet bank operating in Germany. They provide a range of expat-friendly banking services, including savings and current accounts among others. So, manage your money better with the English-speaking service from Berliner Sparkasse.

Stadtsparkasse München

Stadtsparkasse München is a retail bank operating in Germany. Self-styled as “Munich’s Bank,” it offers a range of financial products for customers, including current accounts and online banking. So, get more from your money with the range of options at Stadtsparkasse München.

Frankfurter Sparkasse

Frankfurter Sparkasse is an internet bank operating in Germany. They provide a range of expat-friendly banking services, including savings and current accounts among others. So, manage your money better with the English-speaking service from Frankfurter Sparkasse.

comdirect

comdirect is an online retail bank operating across Germany. They offer a range of expat-friendly banking and financial products, from savings and current accounts to advice. So, keep on top of your finances with the professionals at comdirect.

DKB

DKB is an online bank operating across Germany. They offer a range of banking and financial products, including current accounts with free cash withdrawals and home loans. Keep on top of your money by opening an account with DKB. Website in German only.

Targobank

Targobank is a retail bank operating in Germany. Part of the French Crédit Mutuel Baking Group, it offers a number of financial products for individuals and businesses. If you’re moving to Germany, make sure your finances are in order with Targobank.

Sparda-Bank

Sparda-Bank is a retail bank operating across Germany. They offer a range of financial products, from checking accounts and credit cards to home loans and online banking. The bank has around 400 branches across the country. So, wherever you are, Sparda-Bank has the services for you.

norisbank

norisbank is a leading retail bank operating in Germany. They offer a range of financial products, including mobile banking, savings accounts, and credit cards. Take control of your finances and open a norisbank account today. Website in German only.

Postbank

Postbank is a retail bank operating in Germany. They offer a wide range of financial products and services and has the most extensive branch network of all German banks. So, for accessible financial products that’ll help you get more from your money, consider Postbank.

HypoVereinsbank

HypoVereinsbank is a leading retail bank and financial services provider in Germany. The bank is part of the international UniCredit banking group and offers private and commercial banking across the world. So, for all your banking needs, sign up to HVB. Website in German only.

Degussa Bank

Degussa Bank is a commercial bank operating in Germany. They specialize in financial solutions for businesses, including an expat-friendly English-speaking service. Manage your company finances with confidence with the professionals at Degussa Bank.

Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank is a leading German retail and investment bank. They provide a range of financial products for individuals and businesses, include online banking and insurance. So, whatever your financial needs contact the experts at Deutsche Bank.

LeoPay

LeoPay provides international mobile and online banking for individuals and businesses. Their easy-to-use service offers free accounts with dedicated IBANs in 10 major currencies, contactless VISA cards, and global transfers. If you’re relocating, LeoPay can help you move with freedom.

