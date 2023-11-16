Are you looking for legal advice in your new home? Check out our listing of expat-friendly business lawyers in Germany and get the right advice for your company:
Schlun & Elseven are a well-established law firm offering clear and professional legal advice for expats moving to Germany. Whether you’re an entrepreneur or a young family, their full-service immigration team can provide dedicated assistance, whatever your needs. A range of other legal services also available.
Meyer-Köring is a law firm with offices in Berlin and Bonn. They have over 100 years of experience in providing legal guidance, specializing in civil and commercial law. So, for an English-speaking legal service in Germany, speak to the professionals working at Meyer-Köring.
WF Frank & Partner is an international law firm with three locations across Germany: Berlin, Hamburg, and Munich. Their English-speaking team specializes in German and international probate and estate planning law. So, for professional legal advice, speak to the experts at WF Frank & Partner.
aclanzis an independent law firm with offices in Frankfurt/Main and Berlin. They provide a range of legal services for domestic and international companies, including employment and corporate law. So, get the guidance you need for your business with aclanz.
Fieldfisher is a law firm operating across Europe. From coffee shop chains to social media sites, they have a range of clients across various industries and sectors. For all your legal needs in Germany, contact the team at Fieldfisher.
