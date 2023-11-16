Country Flag

Montessori Schools

Looking for a more child-centered education for your kids? See if a Montessori education is right for your little ones with our listing of expat-friendly Montessori schools in Germany:

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of Montessori Schools

Taunus International Montessori School

The Taunus International Montessori School is an international kindergarten and pre-school center in Oberursel, near Frankfurt. Their compassionate team of childcare professionals offers pedagogical care and education for children from 1 to 6 years. Give your child the best start in life with Taunus International Montessori School.

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing