Looking for a home away from home? Find your new temporary home with these expat-friendly short-term and serviced apartments letting agencies in Germany:
Mr. Lodge is a rental agency in Munich. They specialize in furnished, temporary lets in and around the city, from central studios to suburban family homes. So, if you’re moving to Bavaria, speak to the property experts at Mr. Lodge and find your next home.
SMARTments is a rental agency operating across Germany. They specialize in high-quality serviced apartments for temporary lets that focus on commuters, business travelers and new arrivals. So, if you’re relocating to Germany, find your new temporary home-from-home with SMARTments.
Home Company is an online property portal operating across Germany. They specialize in the short-term accommodation market, providing a range of apartments and houses of all sizes. So, make your move easier by checking out the full-service agency, Home Company.
Apartmentservice is an online rental agency operating throughout Germany. They specialize in short-term lets for high-quality serviced apartments that combine hotel facilities with home comforts. So, if you’re relocating to Germany, find your new temporary home with Apartmentservice.
FH-Signature is a rental agency in Munich specializing in luxury serviced apartments. They offer an innovative turnkey rental concept that makes it easy for expats to settle into their new life. So, if you’re relocating to Munich, consider FH-Signature for your new home.
SACO Apartments is an international online property portal for serviced apartments. Alongside their portfolio of short-term lets, they also provide a range of services for expats relocation abroad. This includes relocation services and business travel consultants.
In-Lease is a furniture rental service operating across Europe. They provide flexible household furniture rentals to meet your unique needs. So, whether you need short-term budget solutions or long-term luxury rentals, In-Lease has the right furniture to make your new house a home.
Nestpick is an online international property portal. Using their platform, you’ll find a wide range of mid-to-long term rental properties, from professional lets to student housing. So, whether you’re moving to Madrid or Manchester, find your next home on Nestpick.
SilverDoor Apartments provide serviced apartments for international professionals. With over 200,000 lets available in 94 countries, their team provides a dedicated service for expats moving abroad. Whether you’re relocating to Macau or Montreal, let SilverDoor Apartments find your new home.
Booking.com is an online global marketplace for hotels and short-term rentals. Their easy-to-use platform connects users with accommodation in over 220 countries worldwide, from hotel rooms to whole houses. So, wherever you’re relocating, see if Booking.com can help make the move a little easier.
HouseTrip is an online holiday rental platform operating throughout the world. Powered by the experts at TripAdvisor, it offers vacationers the chance to find their new home-from-home across Europe. From Amsterdam to the Algarve, find your dream holiday let with HouseTrip.
