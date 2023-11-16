Featured Wunderflats Wunderflats is an online platform for temporary furnished housing in Germany. Their fully serviced, furnished apartments offer everything you need, whether you're moving with your family or for business. They also help displaced Ukrainians to find a place to live. Search Wunderflats for your next temporary home. Visit website

Featured Blueground Blueground is an online rental portal operating in Germany. Their innovative platform revolutionizes the renting process – simple search online, find your new home and move in the next day. Blueground takes care of the rest and ensures you're good to go from day 1, with bedding, Wi-Fi, and more. Visit website

Featured Mr. Lodge Mr. Lodge is a rental agency in Munich. They specialize in furnished, temporary lets in and around the city, from central studios to suburban family homes. So, if you’re moving to Bavaria, speak to the property experts at Mr. Lodge and find your next home. Visit website

Featured tempoFLAT tempoFLAT is an online property portal specializing in short-term lets for furnished apartments. They have a range of high-quality apartments across major German cities that are tailored to the expat market. So, whether you're moving to Berlin or Bonn, find your next home with tempoFLAT. Visit website

Featured Homelike Homelike is an online property portal specializing in serviced apartment rentals. They have an expansive portfolio of furnished apartments across Europe that cater to business travelers and expats alike. If you're relocating, see if you can find your next home with Homelike Visit website

Featured Spotahome Spotahome is a full-service online property rental portal operating internationally. Their platform takes the stress out of renting by visiting the properties for you. With Spotahome, you can find, look around, and book rental properties online, making it easier to find your new home. Visit website

Featured Airbnb Airbnb is a global online community offering accommodation and experiences. They have a selection of over 6 million unique properties available through their secure booking service. So, whether you're moving to Abu Dhabi or Aberdeen, Airbnb has the right short-term let for you. Visit website