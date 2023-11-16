Country Flag

Business Schools

Want to further your career opportunities in Germany? Our directory of expat-friendly business schools in Germany can help you choose your next career move:

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of Business Schools

ESMT Berlin

ESMT Berlin is a leading business school located in Berlin. Their teaching prioritizes three key areas – leadership, innovation, and analytics. These priorities underpin the MBAs and Masters programs on offer. So, for leading European business education, consider ESMT Berlin.

Visit website

IESE Business School

IESE Business School is a higher education institute. Part of the University of Navarra, the school has campuses around the world, including Munich. The school offers state-of-the-art learning environments and a range of programs, including bachelors, MBAs and Masters.

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing