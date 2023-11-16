Want to further your career opportunities in Germany? Our directory of expat-friendly business schools in Germany can help you choose your next career move:
ESMT Berlin is a leading business school located in Berlin. Their teaching prioritizes three key areas – leadership, innovation, and analytics. These priorities underpin the MBAs and Masters programs on offer. So, for leading European business education, consider ESMT Berlin.
IESE Business School is a higher education institute. Part of the University of Navarra, the school has campuses around the world, including Munich. The school offers state-of-the-art learning environments and a range of programs, including bachelors, MBAs and Masters.
