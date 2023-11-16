Country Flag

Health Insurance Companies

Finding the right health cover for you and your loved ones can be stressful. Make things easier with our listings of expat-friendly health insurance providers in Germany:

Embea

Embea is a Berlin-based insurer offering critical illness insurance. They provide immediate tax-free payouts for cancer, stroke, or heart attack. They cover children at no extra cost. Their comprehensive coverage includes all cancer types, with transparent terms, meaning you safeguard against financial hardship during recovery.
KLforExpats

Put your health in safe hands with KLforExpats. A trusted independent broker catering to German-employed expats, they'll help you find a health insurance scheme that matches your unique situation. Ready to speak your language and offer one-on-one advice, find the perfect plan today with KLforExpats.
Globality Health

Globality Health is an expat-friendly international health insurance provider. They offer a range of covers and premiums tailored to you and your family's individual health needs. So, wherever you are in the world if you're looking for health cover in your new home, try Globality Health.
DFV

DFV (Deutsche Familienversicherung) is an insurance company operating in Germany. A digital insurer, the company offers a number of simple-to-understand products, ranging from pet insurance to foreign health cover. If you're moving to Germany, see what you can protect with DFV.
Feather

Feather is an expat-friendly digital insurance partner in Germany, offering simple online sign up. Feather’s website, consultations, contracts, and claims are all in English, and their team is available for free advice. So whether you’re looking for health, liability, legal, or life insurance, visit Feather online today.
Allianz Care

Allianz is a world leader in providing international health insurance. Their range of premiums provides professionally-designed solutions for expat lifestyles. So, wherever your life takes you, make sure you have the right health protection for you and your family with Allianz Care.

Aetna International

Aetna International is a leading international health insurance provider with over 160 years experience. They have a network of over 1.1 million expat-friendly medical providers around the world. So, wherever you are you’ll be able to find the right healthcare cover for you in your new home.

Cigna Global

Cigna Global is a world-leader in providing premium international health insurance. Their specifically designed expat-friendly policies offer access to a worldwide network of over 1 million healthcare specialists and providers. So, whether you’re moving to Belgium or Belize, you’ll get the right health cover for you.
Other listings of Health Insurance Companies

Insured Nomads

Insured Nomads is an international insurance company tailored to the needs of the digital nomad generation. Whether you’re traveling abroad or making the move to a new lifestyle, you’ll find the right coverage for you with the innovative experts at Insured Nomads.

PassportCard

PassportCard is an international health insurance provider. As Allianz Partners, they offer innovative health coverage for individuals, families, and businesses. Access their 24/7 helpline and get peace of mind wherever you’re moving in the world with PassportCard.

Global Underwriters

Global Underwriters is an international insurance company specializing in travel coverage. They offer a range of travel-based policies, including group and business travel, as well as specialized crisis response cover for those traveling to unstable locations.

IMG

IMG is an international travel health insurance provider. Whether you’re backpacking around the world, moving abroad, or simply going on vacation, IMG has the right policy for you. Get a quote today and see what you could save with IMG.

Ottonova

Ottonova is a health insurance company operating in Germany. Their expert-powered services are tailored to the expat market, ensuring you find the best health coverage for your situation. Speak to the team at Ottonova and take the stress out of setting up your healthcare provision in Germany.

AXA

AXA is a global insurance company operating throughout Germany. AXA has a broad range of insurance products, whether you want protection for your house, health, car, or career. If you’re living in Germany, give yourself peace of mind with AXA.

ARAG

ARAG is an insurance provider operating throughout Germany. They offer a number of insurance products, from home and health coverage to landlord and labor law protection. If you’re an expat living in Germany, get your new life covered with ARAG today.

SBK

SBK is a health insurance company operating in Germany. They offer a tailor-made expat-friendly service, with English language consultants helping you get the right cover. So, if you’re living in Germany, give yourself peace of mind by taking out health insurance with SBK.

Clements Worldwide

Clements Worldwide provides international insurance solutions to expats. Their Auto, Personal Property, Income Protection, Life, and Health policies for the global community come with over 70 years’ experience. With Clements Worldwide, get the right protection wherever you are in the world.

Bupa Global

Bupa Global is one of the world’s leading health insurance companies. They operate one of the largest networks with almost 1.6 million medical providers globally. As their customer, you can also benefit from the same level of cover at home or away, with access to leading specialists without the need for a referral, and access to multilingual assistance 24/7.

