Whether you're covering your health or securing the contents of your home, a great insurance policy gives you peace of mind. Choose a German insurance company from our directory.
Dentolo is a German dental insurance company. They offer a range of tariffs so you only pay for the dental care you need. With recommended dentists and a dedicated contact person, keeping your teeth healthy couldn’t be easier. Visit Dentolo online to get a quote today.
Basler Versicherungen offers coverage for your household, vehicle, travel, and more. Their comprehensive insurance means you’re protected against significant risks. From pets to caravans to treasured possessions, protect your home and more with Basler Versicherungen.
Insured Nomads is an international insurance company tailored to the needs of the digital nomad generation. Whether you’re traveling abroad or making the move to a new lifestyle, you’ll find the right coverage for you with the innovative experts at Insured Nomads.
Global Underwriters is an international insurance company specializing in travel coverage. They offer a range of travel-based policies, including group and business travel, as well as specialized crisis response cover for those traveling to unstable locations.
IMG is an international travel health insurance provider. Whether you’re backpacking around the world, moving abroad, or simply going on vacation, IMG has the right policy for you. Get a quote today and see what you could save with IMG.
R+V24 is an auto insurance company operating throughout Germany. Whether you’re driving an off-roader around the Alps or zipping around Hamburg on your favorite Vespa, you’ll find a policy for you with R+V24. Get on the road in confidence with R+V24.
HDI is an insurance provider operating throughout Germany. Choose from a number of insurance products, including motor, income protection, and coverage for your house and home. Give yourself peace of mind in Germany and protect yourself with HDI.
Verivox is a comparison website operating in Germany. Using their simple online platform, you’ll be able to compare the market whether you’re looking for home energy, personal loans, car insurance, and even mobile phone subscriptions. Get a better deal with Verivox.
BavariaDirekt is an insurance company in Germany. Choose from a number of premiums, including vehicle, personal liability, and household contents from a trusted insurance brand. If you’re setting up your new life in Germany, get peace of mind with BavariaDirekt.
AXA is a global insurance company operating throughout Germany. AXA has a broad range of insurance products, whether you want protection for your house, health, car, or career. If you’re living in Germany, give yourself peace of mind with AXA.
ARAG is an insurance provider operating throughout Germany. They offer a number of insurance products, from home and health coverage to landlord and labor law protection. If you’re an expat living in Germany, get your new life covered with ARAG today.
Clements Worldwide provides international insurance solutions to expats. Their Auto, Personal Property, Income Protection, Life, and Health policies for the global community come with over 70 years’ experience. With Clements Worldwide, get the right protection wherever you are in the world.
