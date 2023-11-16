Country Flag

Allyz

Allyz is a digital travel platform offering a range of products to assist travelers before, during, and after their journey. The platform includes information and advice, a trip planner, and travel insurance. They also provide real-time updates so you can plan for every eventuality. Travel securely with Allyz.
Europ Assistance

Europ Assistance is a German insurance provider with a variety of policies including travel, international health, and cyber insurance. They also offer a 24-hour emergency number for advice and help. Protect yourself in case of cancellation, medical treatment, and other risks with Europ Assistance.
helden.de

helden.de is a German insurance company providing a range of policies. All coverage comes at a flat rate, with transparent pricing. They also operate completely digitally, allowing you to handle your policies quickly and simply. From office equipment to drones, protect what's important to you with helden.de.
Allianz Travel

Allianz Travel offer a range of insurance products for your journey. These include travel insurance, incoming health insurance, and rental vehicle insurance. They also provide 24/7 emergency contact. Protect yourself in case of cancellation, illness abroad, and lost or stolen luggage with Allianz Travel.
Getsafe

Getsafe is an insurance company operating in Germany. They provide many types of coverage including liability, contents, income protection, and more. Their handy app makes managing your policy simple – you can buy, adapt, and cancel your coverage directly from your smartphone. Sort insurance from your phone with Getsafe.
PREISVERGLEICH.de

PREISVERGLEICH.de is a German comparison site with all the best deals on a range of items and subscriptions. They allow you to compare different prices for electricity, gas, internet, cellphones, shopping, bank accounts, and insurance. Explore your options and save money with PREISVERGLEICH.de.
Helvetia

Helvetia is an insurance company operating in Germany. They offer car insurance, home insurance, and a range of other coverage. They also insure special equipment relating to your vehicle. Calculate your premium online and find the best policy for your situation from Helvetia.
Die Bayerische

Die Bayerische is a German insurance company offering home insurance, dental coverage, car insurance and more. They provide a range of tariffs so no matter your insurance needs, you'll be covered. Visit Die Bayerische online to try out their online calculator and find the policies you need.
Allianz Direct Versicherungs-AG

Allianz is a well-established provider of car insurance (Kfz-versicherung) in Germany. They offer individual protection and even give a discount for electric and hybrid cars. Their website lets you calculate your tariff, so you can make the right choice. Find your perfect policy with Allianz Direct Versicherungs-AG.
DA Direkt

DA Direkt is an online insurer based in Germany. They provide award-winning car insurance, supplementary dental insurance, and coverage for your home and family. They also provide expert advice if you need help deciding on a policy. Get covered with DA Direkt.
Coya

Coya is a digital insurance company operating in Germany. They offer a range of flexible insurance products, including home contents, pet health, and bike cover. Take advantage of their English-speaking, paperless policies, and protect your treasured possessions with Coya.
PETPROTECT

PETPROTECT is a pet insurance company operating in Germany. Pick from health and liability cover for your furry friends, choosing the right level of coverage for your needs. If you're arriving in Germany with some four-legged family members, protect them with PETPROTECT.
DFV

DFV (Deutsche Familienversicherung) is an insurance company operating in Germany. A digital insurer, the company offers a number of simple-to-understand products, ranging from pet insurance to foreign health cover. If you're moving to Germany, see what you can protect with DFV.
AvD

AvD (Automobilclub von Deutschland) is a motoring organization operating throughout Germany. As well as providing breakdown assistance coverage and car insurance, AvD also offers members a breadth of motoring information. If you're driving in Germany, do it with AvD.
Agila

Agila is a pet insurance company operating in Germany. They offer a range of insurance products aimed at pet owners, including health and liability tariffs. If your four-legged friend is coming to Germany, make sure they're protected with Agila.
World Nomads

World Nomads is an international travel insurance provider. They offer cover for whether you're working abroad, backpacking, or simply vacationing overseas. Wherever the road takes you, make sure you're covered for the journey with World Nomads.
Feather

Feather is an expat-friendly digital insurance partner in Germany, offering simple online sign up. Feather’s website, consultations, contracts, and claims are all in English, and their team is available for free advice. So whether you’re looking for health, liability, legal, or life insurance, visit Feather online today.
Dentolo

Dentolo is a German dental insurance company. They offer a range of tariffs so you only pay for the dental care you need. With recommended dentists and a dedicated contact person, keeping your teeth healthy couldn’t be easier. Visit Dentolo online to get a quote today.

Basler Versicherungen

Basler Versicherungen offers coverage for your household, vehicle, travel, and more. Their comprehensive insurance means you’re protected against significant risks. From pets to caravans to treasured possessions, protect your home and more with Basler Versicherungen.

Insured Nomads

Insured Nomads is an international insurance company tailored to the needs of the digital nomad generation. Whether you’re traveling abroad or making the move to a new lifestyle, you’ll find the right coverage for you with the innovative experts at Insured Nomads.

Global Underwriters

Global Underwriters is an international insurance company specializing in travel coverage. They offer a range of travel-based policies, including group and business travel, as well as specialized crisis response cover for those traveling to unstable locations.

IMG

IMG is an international travel health insurance provider. Whether you’re backpacking around the world, moving abroad, or simply going on vacation, IMG has the right policy for you. Get a quote today and see what you could save with IMG.

R+V24

R+V24 is an auto insurance company operating throughout Germany. Whether you’re driving an off-roader around the Alps or zipping around Hamburg on your favorite Vespa, you’ll find a policy for you with R+V24. Get on the road in confidence with R+V24.

HDI

HDI is an insurance provider operating throughout Germany. Choose from a number of insurance products, including motor, income protection, and coverage for your house and home. Give yourself peace of mind in Germany and protect yourself with HDI.

Verivox

Verivox is a comparison website operating in Germany. Using their simple online platform, you’ll be able to compare the market whether you’re looking for home energy, personal loans, car insurance, and even mobile phone subscriptions. Get a better deal with Verivox.

BavariaDirekt

BavariaDirekt is an insurance company in Germany. Choose from a number of premiums, including vehicle, personal liability, and household contents from a trusted insurance brand. If you’re setting up your new life in Germany, get peace of mind with BavariaDirekt.

AXA

AXA is a global insurance company operating throughout Germany. AXA has a broad range of insurance products, whether you want protection for your house, health, car, or career. If you’re living in Germany, give yourself peace of mind with AXA.

ARAG

ARAG is an insurance provider operating throughout Germany. They offer a number of insurance products, from home and health coverage to landlord and labor law protection. If you’re an expat living in Germany, get your new life covered with ARAG today.

Clements Worldwide

Clements Worldwide provides international insurance solutions to expats. Their Auto, Personal Property, Income Protection, Life, and Health policies for the global community come with over 70 years’ experience. With Clements Worldwide, get the right protection wherever you are in the world.

