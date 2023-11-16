Country Flag

Financial Advisors

Want to get more from your money in Germany? Check out our directory of expat-friendly financial advisors in Germany and make the right financial choices for you:

Featured

Lomee

Lomee: Your path to secure finances in Germany. They offer expat-friendly pension planning and insurance services. Stay protected with income, liability, legal insurance, and more. With honest, direct, and independent services, Lomee is your trusted partner for a worry-free future in Germany.
Visit website
Featured

Pensionfriend

Pensionfriend is a financial advisor operating in Germany. Their team of experts offers advice and guidance for expats trying to plan their finances for retirement. Choose the best pension options for you and get more out of your retirement pot with the professionals at Pensionfriend.
Visit website
globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of Financial Advisors

A Place in the Sun Currency

A Place in the Sun Currency is a UK-based financial services platform for expats relocating abroad. Associated with the UK’s hit Channel 4 TV show, the service helps those making payments for buying and maintaining overseas properties.

Visit website

SSW

SSW is a legal and tax consultancy based in Munich. They offer English-speaking services for private customers and businesses, specializing in practical solutions. So, if you’re looking for guidance with your legal and tax issues, speak to the professionals at SSW.

Visit website

Fundsback

Fundsback is a pensions consultancy operating in Germany. Their dedicated team of professionals offer a specialized expat service for internationals paying into the German pension fund. Whether you want to cash out your pension or simply need advice on maximizing your returns, Fundsback can help.

Visit website

Blacktower Financial Management

Blacktower Financial Management is a financial advisor operating in Germany. Their team of finance professionals offers an expat-friendly service that helps you get more from your money. So, if you’re moving to Germany, make your money work better with Blacktower Financial Management.

Visit website

Hudson Advisors

Hudson Advisors is a global asset management company operating internationally. They provide expat-friendly services focusing on real estate, credit, equity and other financial assets. Hudson Advisors’ team of experts maximize the value of clients’ assets, making their money go further.

Visit website

Lazard

Lazard is a global financial advisory and asset management company. They advise clients on strategic financial matters and investment portfolio management to ensure they get the most out of their money. So, wherever you are in the world, Lazard can help your finances.

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing