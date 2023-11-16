Want to get more from your money in Germany? Check out our directory of expat-friendly financial advisors in Germany and make the right financial choices for you:
A Place in the Sun Currency is a UK-based financial services platform for expats relocating abroad. Associated with the UK’s hit Channel 4 TV show, the service helps those making payments for buying and maintaining overseas properties.
SSW is a legal and tax consultancy based in Munich. They offer English-speaking services for private customers and businesses, specializing in practical solutions. So, if you’re looking for guidance with your legal and tax issues, speak to the professionals at SSW.
Fundsback is a pensions consultancy operating in Germany. Their dedicated team of professionals offer a specialized expat service for internationals paying into the German pension fund. Whether you want to cash out your pension or simply need advice on maximizing your returns, Fundsback can help.
Blacktower Financial Management is a financial advisor operating in Germany. Their team of finance professionals offers an expat-friendly service that helps you get more from your money. So, if you’re moving to Germany, make your money work better with Blacktower Financial Management.
Hudson Advisors is a global asset management company operating internationally. They provide expat-friendly services focusing on real estate, credit, equity and other financial assets. Hudson Advisors’ team of experts maximize the value of clients’ assets, making their money go further.
Lazard is a global financial advisory and asset management company. They advise clients on strategic financial matters and investment portfolio management to ensure they get the most out of their money. So, wherever you are in the world, Lazard can help your finances.
