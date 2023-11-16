Featured PREISVERGLEICH.de PREISVERGLEICH.de is a German comparison site with all the best deals on a range of items and subscriptions. They allow you to compare different prices for electricity, gas, internet, cellphones, shopping, bank accounts, and insurance. Explore your options and save money with PREISVERGLEICH.de. Visit website

Featured DAZN DAZN is an online sports streaming service. With both live and on-demand content offered in more than 200 countries, there's a sport for everyone. Watch DAZN on your smart TV, smartphone, tablet, or games console and access top sporting events with a single subscription. Visit website

Featured Congstar Congstar is a German mobile operator. They offer discount mobile plans, cell phones and tablets, and home internet. They have a range of deals which cater to all needs, including mobile data, calls, SMS, and EU roaming. Find great value cell phone and home internet options with Congstar. Visit website

Featured Simplytel Simplytel is a mobile operator in Germany. They offer a number of affordable and accessible tariffs, including SIM-only, prepaid, and contracts. They also sell tablets and home internet connections. If you're relocating to Germany, get up to speed quickly and cheaply with Simplytel. Visit website

Featured Sim.de Sim.de is a German mobile operator. They offer a number of mobile tariffs for all budgets, including prepaid, SIM-only, and handset contracts. They also have internet bundles if you're looking for high-speed connections at home. If you're relocating to Germany, get connected with Sim.de. Visit website

Featured Logitel Logitel is an online telecoms marketplace in Germany. They offer a number of products, including smartphones, tablets, and more. You'll also find a range of mobile tariffs and home internet deals from Germany's biggest operators. If you're looking to get connected in Germany, visit Logitel. Visit website

Featured Telekom Telekom is a telecommunications provider in Germany. They provide a range of services, including SIM cards, superfast internet, TV, and more. From the latest international TV series to great Wi-Fi coverage in your new home, get yourself connected in Germany with Telekom. Visit website

Featured Pÿur Pÿur is a telecommunications provider operating in Germany. They offer a number of products for individuals, homes, and businesses, including internet, phone lines, TV subscriptions, and more. If you've recently moved to Germany, get up to speed in your new German home with Pÿur. Visit website

Featured Joyn Joyn is an online streaming platform operating in Germany. The platform has both live TV channels and a wide library of series and more for you to stream when you want. If you're looking to explore the world of German TV, watch at your leisure with Joyn. Visit website

Featured Zattoo Zattoo is a TV subscription service available in Germany. Their contract-free platform lets you access the shows you want to see without the hassle – all you need is a device connected to the internet. From live sport to the latest entertainment, get more from your TV with a Zattoo subscription. Visit website

Featured 1 & 1 1 & 1 is a home telecom provider operating in Germany. They offer high-speed, glass fiber home broadband connections alongside TV packages showcasing the best domestic and international news, sport, and series. Get up to speed and connect your home with 1 & 1. Visit website

Featured Vodafone Vodafone is an international mobile phone operator in Germany. Their expat-friendly services include a range of pay-monthly and pay-as-you-go options for calls, texts, and data. They also offer at-home broadband and TV packages. Wherever you are in Germany, get connected with Vodafone. Visit website

Featured O2 O2 is a mobile phone operator and internet provider available in Germany. They offer a range of expat-friendly tariffs and plans, including monthly phone subscriptions, home internet, TV packages, and much more. If you've just moved to Germany, get yourself connected with the experts at O2. Visit website

Featured Disney+ Disney+ is an on-demand video subscription service operating internationally. The platform offers a range of Disney movies and TV series, from the Star Wars saga to classics for the whole family. So, bring the magic of Disney into your home by signing up for Disney+. Visit website