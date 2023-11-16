Do you need support and assistance in Germany? Or maybe you're looking for local volunteering opportunities? Our directory listings of charities and helplines in Germany can help:
Queer refugees welcome is a website for LGBTIQ* refugees living in Germany. They provide a wealth of information for queer migrants looking for advice on their legal rights, the German health system, sexual health, and more. Visit their website for advice and useful resources.
pro familia is a German NGO promoting sexual and reproductive health. They provide counseling services focusing on reproductive issues including contraception, pregnancy, infertility, and abortion. They also advocate for fair reproductive rights. Contact pro familia for advice and support.
The violence against women support hotline (Hilfetelefoon Gewalt gegen Frauen) is available 24/7 in Germany for women who need advice and confidential support. Highly qualified female counselors offer services in several languages. If you’re in trouble or know someone who is, call them anonymously.
TelefonSeelsorge is a helpline for those in Germany struggling with their mental health. It’s free of charge and anonymous. The telephone line is only in German, but they offer English-language email counseling and provide a list of international helplines on their website.
Rotary International is a global service organization with local groups located throughout the world. With over 1.2 million members, Rotary International communities work together to promote peace, fight conflict, and improve the lives and wellbeing of people around the world.
Lions International is a global, non-political volunteering network and service organization. Around the world, clubs follow the guiding principles of the Lions International group, improving lives and communities through kindness. Find your nearest Lions International chapter today.
The Salvation Army is a Christian church and international charitable organization. The group provides help, support, and emergency humanitarian aid to those in need throughout the world. Embedded in Christian teachings, the Salvation Army has a global membership of millions.
Befrienders Worldwide is an online network helping people connect with helplines aimed at suicide prevention. Their network of over 300 support centers in 32 countries can provide locally-sensitive guidance and support. Befrienders Worldwide is led through volunteer action.
Child Helpline International is an online platform for helplines throughout the world. Wherever you are, you’ll be able to access a local helpline that can help give you the advice and support you need. Take advantage of Child Helpline International and find the right help for you.
