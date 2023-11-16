Country Flag

Car Sharing and Taxis

Need help getting around in Germany? Check out our listing of expat-friendly taxi and car-sharing services and get from A to B more easily:

DriveNow

DriveNow is an international car-sharing service. Part of the Share Now network, they offer a range of cars available for rent whenever and wherever you need to drive. So, enjoy the benefits of driving without the hassle of car ownership with DriveNow.

car2go

car2go is a car-sharing platform operating in Germany. Their easy-to-use service gives city dwellers the freedom of mobility without the hassle of car ownership. From Smart cars to luxury Mercedes-Benz, car2go has the right car options for you and your family.

