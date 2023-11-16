Looking to rent a new home? Whether you’re looking for a short-term or long-term lease, here are our listings of expat-friendly rental agencies in Germany:
Mr. Lodge is a rental agency in Munich. They specialize in furnished, temporary lets in and around the city, from central studios to suburban family homes. So, if you’re moving to Bavaria, speak to the property experts at Mr. Lodge and find your next home.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets
All Luxury Apartments are an apartment rental agency operating internationally. Their online platform offers a range of luxury, long-term apartments ideal for individuals and families moving abroad. Wherever you’re moving in the world, find your next home with All Luxury Apartments’ online portal.
White Apartments is a property agency operating in Berlin. They offer a range of property services, including buying and renting listings and housing management. So, whether you’re moving to Schöneberg or Prenzlauer Berg, White Apartments can help find your next home.
SMARTments is a rental agency operating across Germany. They specialize in high-quality serviced apartments for temporary lets that focus on commuters, business travelers and new arrivals. So, if you’re relocating to Germany, find your new temporary home-from-home with SMARTments.
Immobilien Scout24 is an online property portal operating across Germany. From Munich to Münster, they have a host of properties to buy and rent at every budget. So, find your dream home faster with the easy-to-use online portal of Immobilien Scout24. Website in German only.
Immowelt is an online property portal operating across German-speaking countries. They have commercial and private properties for sale and rent across the countries, ensuring a wide choice is available. Check Immowelt for the best property options. Website in German only.
Erasmusu is an international online accommodation portal. They specialize in the student housing market for international students relocating throughout Europe. So, whether you’re studying in Dusseldorf or Dresden, find your next student home with Erasmusu.
Hotels.com is an online booking platform. The site has thousands of accommodation listings located around the world. From hotels and hostels to luxury villas and short-stay apartments, there is something for every taste. So, make your move that little bit easier with Hotels.com.
SilverDoor Apartments provide serviced apartments for international professionals. With over 200,000 lets available in 94 countries, their team provides a dedicated service for expats moving abroad. Whether you’re relocating to Macau or Montreal, let SilverDoor Apartments find your new home.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets