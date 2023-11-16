Country Flag

Utility Providers

Make your new house a home. Get your water, energy and heating needs sorted with our directory listings of expat-friendly utilities providers:

Featured

PREISVERGLEICH.de

PREISVERGLEICH.de is a German comparison site with all the best deals on a range of items and subscriptions. They allow you to compare different prices for electricity, gas, internet, cellphones, shopping, bank accounts, and insurance. Explore your options and save money with PREISVERGLEICH.de.
Visit website
Featured

Qcells

Qcells is a German energy company offering a variety of sustainable energy solutions. They provide 100% green electricity to help you prepare for energy transition. They also offer gas supply offset by climate protection projects. Connect with Qcells for clean energy that's ready for the future.
Visit website
Featured

EnBW

EnBW is a German energy company. They specialize in offering sustainable options such as energy from renewables and charging for electric vehicles. As well as electricity, they provide gas, heating, water, and solar energy services. For an energy company that looks after the future, choose EnBW.
Visit website
Featured

Stadtenergie

Stadtenergie is an energy provider operating in Germany. The company offers a number of energy options for residential customers, including 100% green gas and 100% green electricity. See how much you could save with your utilities by speaking to Stadtenergie today.
Visit website
Featured

E Wie Einfach

E Wie Einfach is an energy company operating in Germany. They offer a range of energy products and tariffs, including 100% green electricity and green gas. E Wie Einfach offers a more accessible, mobile energy provision, ensuring your stay connected in Germany with minimal fuss.
Visit website
Featured

E.On

E.On is an energy provider operating in Germany. One of the market leaders, they offer a range of different products, including 100% green electricity and gas. They also offer mobility options. If you're looking to get connected in Germany, find out what's on offer with E.On.
Visit website
Featured

Sparstrom

Sparstrom is an energy provider operating in Germany. A subsidiary of Badenova, the company offers a number of energy solutions for your home, including natural gas and 100% green electricity, and a number of additional extras for customers. Get your home connected in Germany with Sparstrom.
Visit website
Featured

Yello

Yello is an energy company operating in Germany. They offer a range of products for home and business, including gas, solar energy, and 100% green electricity. If you're looking for a new energy connection in your German home, speak to the experts at Yello.
Visit website
globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of Utility Providers

Ostrom

Ostrom is a green electricity provider in Germany. They offer 100% green energy at reasonable prices, and offer digital payments and meter readings via their app, so your energy is easy to access. With all services available in English and German, Ostrom is a great choice for the eco-friendly expat.

Visit website

LichtBlik

LichtBlik is an energy company based in Germany. As green pioneers, they offer energy from wind and solar power, zero CO2 heat, eco gas, and green electricity for electric cars. They also offer home solutions such as solar panels. Sign up with LichtBlik for energy with a low impact on the planet.

Visit website

swb

swb is a German energy and telecommunications provider. They have a range of tarrifs for electricity, gas, internet, TV, cellular service, and more. Their handy mobile app allows you to handle meter readings and contact customer service from your cell phone. Visit swb and get your home connected.

Visit website

Süwag

Süwag is an energy provider operating in Germany. They offer a number of energy products for homeowners in Germany, including electricity, gas, auto power, and more. If you’re looking for utilities in Germany, contact Süwag and see what you could save.

Visit website

Verivox

Verivox is a comparison website operating in Germany. Using their simple online platform, you’ll be able to compare the market whether you’re looking for home energy, personal loans, car insurance, and even mobile phone subscriptions. Get a better deal with Verivox.

Visit website

Vattenfall

Vattenfall is an energy company operating in Germany. Vattenfall offers a range of sustainable energy options for your home and business, from district heating to household solar panels. Get connected with the right green options in Germany with Vattenfall.

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing