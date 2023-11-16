Make your new house a home. Get your water, energy and heating needs sorted with our directory listings of expat-friendly utilities providers:
Ostrom is a green electricity provider in Germany. They offer 100% green energy at reasonable prices, and offer digital payments and meter readings via their app, so your energy is easy to access. With all services available in English and German, Ostrom is a great choice for the eco-friendly expat.
LichtBlik is an energy company based in Germany. As green pioneers, they offer energy from wind and solar power, zero CO2 heat, eco gas, and green electricity for electric cars. They also offer home solutions such as solar panels. Sign up with LichtBlik for energy with a low impact on the planet.
swb is a German energy and telecommunications provider. They have a range of tarrifs for electricity, gas, internet, TV, cellular service, and more. Their handy mobile app allows you to handle meter readings and contact customer service from your cell phone. Visit swb and get your home connected.
Süwag is an energy provider operating in Germany. They offer a number of energy products for homeowners in Germany, including electricity, gas, auto power, and more. If you’re looking for utilities in Germany, contact Süwag and see what you could save.
Verivox is a comparison website operating in Germany. Using their simple online platform, you’ll be able to compare the market whether you’re looking for home energy, personal loans, car insurance, and even mobile phone subscriptions. Get a better deal with Verivox.
Vattenfall is an energy company operating in Germany. Vattenfall offers a range of sustainable energy options for your home and business, from district heating to household solar panels. Get connected with the right green options in Germany with Vattenfall.
