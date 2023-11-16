Country Flag

Continuing Education

Are you thinking about exploring a new career path in your new home? Check out the adult learning opportunities in Germany with our directory listings:

Featured

Skillshare

Skillshare is an online learning community for creatives. They provide classes from industry leaders in a range of artistic subjects, including illustration, design, photography, and much more. Follow lessons at your own pace, explore your creativity, and learn new skills with Skillshare.
Visit website
Featured

Coursera

Coursera is an online learning platform for individuals and organizations who want to learn new job-relevant skills. They partner with over 275 leading universities and companies to offer flexible, affordable courses. From hands-on projects to certificates and degree programs, start your learning journey today with Coursera.
Visit website
globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of Continuing Education

Udemy

Udemy is an online learning platform offering 185,000 video courses. Choose from all kinds of useful topics, including IT & software, personal development, and photography. No matter what you want to study, there’s a course for you. Join 49 million students and start learning a new skill today.

Visit website

English Speaking Union

The English Speaking Union is an international network that promotes better English-speaking communication between individuals and countries. Aimed at improved global relations, the network runs public speaking programs and competitions for school-age children from around the world.

Visit website

Beacon Financial Education

Beacon Financial Education offers financial tuition. Through seminars, webinars and self-help guides, their financial education services will make money matters easier to understand. Dedicated expat-friendly services are available in the US and across Europe. So, you’ll be able to move abroad with confidence.

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing