If you’re looking for a secondary school in Germany for your expat kids, search our directory to find a list of schools where your children will learn, grow and be challenged.
The International School on the Rhine is an international school in Neuss. For students from 2 to 18 years, the school offers caring, compassionate international education. The curriculum at the International School on the Rhine follows the IGCSE and IB Diploma programs in later years.
Pearson Online Academy is an online school accessible around the world. The school provides professional, accredited K-12 education from a leading name in virtual learning. Wherever you and your family are in the world, see how Pearson Online Academy can help your children learn.
InterHigh is an online school accessible internationally. Since 2005, the platform has provided an interactive online primary, secondary, and sixth-form education embedded in the UK system. For education from trained professionals at your own home, choose InterHigh.
A+ Academy is a unique international boarding school on the high seas. Based on one of the world’s oldest fully-rigged sailing ships, it offers older students the chance to study programs while traveling the world. Give your children an unforgettable education with A+ Academy.
Frankfurt International School is an international school in Frankfurt. It offers all three IB Programs – Primary Years, Middle Years and Diploma – for students from kindergarten to 12th Grade. For a globally-recognized education at a leading independent school, consider Frankfurt International School.
Munich International School is an international school in Starnberg, near Munich. For over 50 years the school has provided a high-quality, globally-focused education at its leafy, 26-acre campus. If you’re looking for international learning environment with state-of-the-art facilities, Munich International School could be right for your child.
Strothoff International School is an international school serving the Frankfurt region. They are an IB World School, offering all three IB programs for students from 4 to 18 years. For a truly global education in Frankfurt, consider the Strothoff International School.
The Berlin Brandenburg International School is an independent school in Berlin. The school is one of the few globally to offer all four IB programs – including the IB Career-related program. The Berlin Brandenburg International School also offers boarding facilities for older children.
The Berlin British School is an international school located in Berlin’s Pichelsberg neighborhood. The school offers a British education for children from 3 to 18 years, including the IGCSE and IB Diploma programs. For a British education in Berlin, consider the Berlin British School.
The Berlin International School is an independent international school located in Berlin’s Schmargendorf neighborhood. The school is an IB World School and offers all three IB programs to children from 4 to 18 years. So, for a multilingual education for your child, consider the Berlin International School.
The Berlin Metropolitan School is an international school in the heart of Berlin. The school welcomes students from kindergarten to 12th grade, offering a global education including the IGCSE program. So, for a school in the heart of Berlin, consider Berlin Metropolitan School.
International School Braunschweig-Wolfsburg is an international school in Brunswick (Braunschweig). They provide education for children from 4 to 18, culminating in the IGSCE and IB Diploma qualifications. For a rounded global education in Brunswick, choose the International School Braunschweig-Wolfsburg.
SIS Swiss International School is an international network of bilingual schools providing English and German education. At their seven German locations, they offer the IB Diploma program ensuring students are ready for university. For an international education, consider SIS Swiss International School.
Bonn International School is an IB World School in Bonn. The school offers all three IB programs – Primary Years, Middle Years, and Diploma – for children from 4 to 18 years. So, for truly global education in a green and lush setting, consider the Bonn International School.
The Independent Bonn International School is an international school in the city’s Bad Godesburg neighborhood. The school offers English language teaching for children from 3 to 13 years. It also offers a full extra-curricular package for students, from theater to sports and more.
The International School of Bremen is an international school in the city’s Horn-Lehe neighborhood. The global education for children from 3 to 18 years culminates in the IGSCE and IB Diploma programs. An IB World School, the International School of Bremen also offers boarding facilities.
Cologne International School is an independent school in Widdersdorf, near Cologne. They provide an international education for students from 4 to 18 years, including the IGCSE and IB Diploma programs. Cologne International School also offers state-of-the-art boarding facilities.
Dresden International School is an IB World School located in Dresden. The school offers all three IB programs – Primary Years, Middle Years and Diploma – alongside pre-school education. For a truly global education at a state-of-the-art campus in Dresden, consider Dresden International School.
The International School of Düsseldorf is an independent school in the city’s Kaiserswerth neighborhood. It provides co-educational schooling for children from 3 to 18 years that follows the three IB programs. So, for a global education choose the International School of Düsseldorf.
Franconian International School is an IB World School located in Erlangen, near Nuremberg. The school offers a global education for children from 3 to 18 years, including the IB Middle Years and Diploma. For an international education near Nuremberg, consider Franconian International School.
The International School Frankfurt-Rhein-Main is an international school in Sindlingen. For children from 3 to 18 years, they provide an English education including the IB Diploma program. So, for international education in the Frankfurt region, consider the International School Frankfurt-Rhein-Main.
Metropolitan School Frankfurt is an international school in the city’s Rödelheim neighborhood. In a friendly, caring learning environment, students from 3 to 18 years follow an international curriculum. This includes the globally-recognized IGCSE and International Baccalaureate Diploma programs for older students.
Accadis International School Bad Homburg is an international school near Frankfurt. They offer an international education for children from 3 to 18 years, including the IB Diploma and summer learning programs. For a truly global education in the heart of Germany, consider Accadis International School.
International School Mainfranken is an international school in Schweinfurt. For students from 3 to 18 years, the school offers a global education culminating in the IGSCE and IB Diploma. If you’re looking for a rich and varied education in Schweinfurt, consider International School Mainfranken.
International School Augsburg is an international school in Augsburg’s Gersthofen neighborhood. For children from 3 to 19, the school offers a global education that follows the three IB programs. Classes are in English, with strong German and Spanish language tuition for all students.
International School Hannover Region is an international school near the center of Hannover. With a purpose-built facility on a green campus, the school offers all three IB programs for students from 3 to 18 years. So, for a well-rounded education, choose the International School Hannover Region.
Heidelberg International School is an IB World School in Heidelberg. The school offers an English curriculum for students from 4 to 18 years that follows the three IB programs. For a global education in the Rhine-Neckar region, consider the Heidelberg International School.
Black Forest Academy is an international Christian school located in Kandern. Since 1956, the school has offered a religious education for children, focusing on the spiritual side of schooling. The school is located in the Black Forest region and offers boarding for students.
Leipzig International School is an independent school in western Leipzig. Across two campuses, the school provides a broad academic offering for children from 1 to 18 years. Leipzig International School offers the IGCSE and IB Diploma programs, giving students the ideal university preparation.
The International School of Ulm/Neu-Ulm is an international school in Neu-Ulm. It is an English-speaking IB World School offering two IB programs and the IGCSE. For students from 3 to 18 years, the school provides a well-rounded, global education in Neu-Ulm.
The International School of Stuttgart is the leading provider of international education in Stuttgart. The school offers children from 3 to 18 years varied global schooling, including all three IB programs. So, give your child the best start in life with the International School of Stuttgart.
Schule Schloss Salem is a leading boarding school located near Lake Constance. Based in a former Cisterian Abbey, the school offers a rich and varied education on a lush, green campus. Students from 10 to 18 years follow an international curriculum culminating in the IB Diploma.
Thuringia International School is a school in Weimar. An IB World School, they offer all three IB programs for children from 4 to 18 years at their encouraging learning environment. So, for a global IB education in Weimar, consider the Thuringia International School.
The International School of Hamburg is an international school near the city’s Botanic Gardens. For over 60 years, the school has provided a global education for students, following the IB Middle Years and Diploma programs. So, for leading education, consider the International School of Hamburg.
FIS Wiesbaden is an international school based in Wiesbaden. Part of the Frankfurt International School, the Wiesbaden campus offers a more intimate education for children from 3 to 14. Set on a beautiful campus, FIS Wiesbaden is a great alternative for an international education near Frankfurt.
