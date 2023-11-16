Want to try a new sport in your new home? Get into shape and make new friends at one of these expat-friendly sports clubs in Germany:
Ticketmaster is an online ticketing platform. They have tickets for every taste, from top-tier soccer matches to Disney-themed musicals and everything in between. So, whether you want tickets for a cup final or a comedy gig, you’ll find them on Ticketmaster.
British Lions FC is an English-speaking football club based in Berlin. The club welcomes players from around the world to train in a lively, welcoming environment. There are three British Lions teams, and the club has a healthy social side for members of all ages and backgrounds.
Munich Rugby Football Club is a rugby club based in Munich. The club has a number of teams through several age groups, making it popular with all ages in and around the city. If you’re a fan of playing rugby, consider checking out the Munich Rugby Football Club today.
Munich Irish Rovers is an English-speaking football club based in Munich. The club provides a welcoming, social environment for players, and has three men’s and one women’s teams. Munich Irish Rovers also hosts a number of social events throughout the year for players, friends, and family.
Munich Cricket Club is a sports club based in Munich. The club provides a welcoming environment for players of all ages, organizing regular matches, training sessions, and trips away. If you’re a cricket fan in Munich, consider joining the Munich Cricket Club.
The Metclub is an international society based in the German city of Stuttgart. The club is an active community with members from all backgrounds, promoting mutual understanding through a range of activities, such as lectures, wine tasting, hiking, and much more for expats in Stuttgart.
HLC Rot-Weiss München is a hockey and lacrosse club based in Munich. The club has a number of teams of all ages across both sports, making it popular with children and teenagers playing the sports. If you’re looking to play hockey or lacrosse in Munich, contact HLC Rot-Weiss.
The English Golf Society is an international, English-speaking golf club based in Munich. The group contains around 70 golfers from all over the world, who come together and play regularly. If you’re a golfer near Munich, improve your handicap with the English Golf Society.
München Colmcilles GAA is a Gaelic sports club based in Munich. Since 2001, the club has played Gaelic football and hurling, as well as offering a social space for Irish expats in the city. The club welcomes new members from all countries and genders to come and try out these unique sports.
Berlin Cricket Club is a sports club located in the German capital. Since 1985, the club has welcomed cricketers of all ages and abilities to try the game, as well as competing in matches against other clubs. If you’re missing the crease in Germany, why not try Berlin Cricket Club?
StubHub is an international online ticketing portal operating in Germany. Their easy-to-use platform lets you buy and resell sought-after tickets for the biggest live sports and entertainment events. Whether you want tickets for a top-tier soccer match or your favorite singer, find them with StubHub.
