Looking for a new home? Whether you’re buying or renting, check out our listing of expat-friendly online housing portals based in Germany:
HousingAnywhere is an online property portal operating internationally. Their easy-to-use platform lets landlords and tenants connect, offering a popular service for students moving internationally. So, find your new home when relocating abroad quickly and easily with HousingAnywhere.
Prestige Property is an international real estate agent specializing in high-end properties. Whether you’re looking for a mountainside chalet in Italy, a waterfront apartment in Monaco, or a ranch in California, you’ll find what you’re looking for with the property experts at Prestige Property.
HouseSitMatch.com is an online portal for housesitters and pet sitters across the world. The platform allows home and pet owners to connect with an online community of sitters when they go away. If you’re planning to travel and looking for a sitter, visit HouseSitMatch.com.
Savills is an international real estate company providing services for residential, business, and agriculture. Their global team of experts can ensure you find the right opportunity for you. If you’re looking for a new adventure abroad, see how Savills can help get you there.
A Place in the Sun is an online housing portal and information service for UK expats buying overseas properties. Associated with the hit Channel 4 show, the site lets you search for your dream home. It also provides expert advice on everything you need to know.
All Luxury Apartments are an apartment rental agency operating internationally. Their online platform offers a range of luxury, long-term apartments ideal for individuals and families moving abroad. Wherever you’re moving in the world, find your next home with All Luxury Apartments’ online portal.
Immobilien Scout24 is an online property portal operating across Germany. From Munich to Münster, they have a host of properties to buy and rent at every budget. So, find your dream home faster with the easy-to-use online portal of Immobilien Scout24. Website in German only.
Immowelt is an online property portal operating across German-speaking countries. They have commercial and private properties for sale and rent across the countries, ensuring a wide choice is available. Check Immowelt for the best property options. Website in German only.
immobilo is an online property portal operating in Germany. They offer a range of property-related services, from real estate listings to moving calculators and more. So, wherever you are on your property journey, immobilo can help get you there. Website in German only.
Flathopper is an online accommodation portal operating across Germany. They specialize in temporary accommodation, whether apartments, studios, or even spacious family houses. So, if you’re making the move to Germany, log onto Flathopper and find the right accommodation for you.
Erasmusu is an international online accommodation portal. They specialize in the student housing market for international students relocating throughout Europe. So, whether you’re studying in Dusseldorf or Dresden, find your next student home with Erasmusu.
WG-Gesucht is an online property portal operating across Germany. The site specializes in flatshares, allowing tenants and landlords to connect easily online. For a range of accommodation to meet all needs and budgets, log onto WG-Gesucht and find your new home.
Nestpick is an online international property portal. Using their platform, you’ll find a wide range of mid-to-long term rental properties, from professional lets to student housing. So, whether you’re moving to Madrid or Manchester, find your next home on Nestpick.
