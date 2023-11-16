Looking for professional legal advice in Germany? Our directory of expat-friendly family lawyers can help you find the legal advice you need:
Schlun & Elseven are a well-established law firm offering clear and professional legal advice for expats moving to Germany. Whether you’re an entrepreneur or a young family, their full-service immigration team can provide dedicated assistance, whatever your needs. A range of other legal services also available.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets
Meyer-Köring is a law firm with offices in Berlin and Bonn. They have over 100 years of experience in providing legal guidance, specializing in civil and commercial law. So, for an English-speaking legal service in Germany, speak to the professionals working at Meyer-Köring.
Rechtsanwalt Jens Christian Göke is a lawyer based in Berlin. He specializes in all aspects of family law, including dealing with mixed-nationality couples and international divorce. For the right advice for you, contact Rechtsanwalt Jens Christian Göke. Website in German only.
WF Frank & Partner is an international law firm with three locations across Germany: Berlin, Hamburg, and Munich. Their English-speaking team specializes in German and international probate and estate planning law. So, for professional legal advice, speak to the experts at WF Frank & Partner.
aclanzis an independent law firm with offices in Frankfurt/Main and Berlin. They provide a range of legal services for domestic and international companies, including employment and corporate law. So, get the guidance you need for your business with aclanz.
Kanzlei Sabine Nielsen is a law firm based in Mannheim. They provide English-speaking legal advice and guidance for expats, specializing in contract, commercial law. So, for all your legal needs, contact the professionals at Kanzlei Sabine Nielsen.
Kanzlei Ersöz is a legal firm specializing in immigration and asylum law. Their team of lawyers can help with every step of your relocation to Germany, from getting a visa to naturalization. So, make the move to your new home seamless with Kanzlei Ersöz.
Fieldfisher is a law firm operating across Europe. From coffee shop chains to social media sites, they have a range of clients across various industries and sectors. For all your legal needs in Germany, contact the team at Fieldfisher.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets