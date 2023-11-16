Country Flag

Online Shopping

Online shopping can be difficult in Germany. Make your next checkout easier with our directory listings of expat-friendly online shopping sites:

Featured

PREISVERGLEICH.de

PREISVERGLEICH.de is a German comparison site with all the best deals on a range of items and subscriptions. They allow you to compare different prices for electricity, gas, internet, cellphones, shopping, bank accounts, and insurance. Explore your options and save money with PREISVERGLEICH.de.
Visit website
Featured

Logitel

Logitel is an online telecoms marketplace in Germany. They offer a number of products, including smartphones, tablets, and more. You'll also find a range of mobile tariffs and home internet deals from Germany's biggest operators. If you're looking to get connected in Germany, visit Logitel.
Visit website
Featured

Beerwulf

Beerwulf is a one-stop online shop for beer lovers in Germany. The site has a number of beers and related products, from the best global beers to do-it-yourself kits for home brewing. Get all your beer needs delivered straight to your front door with Beerwulf.
Visit website
Featured

Groupon

Groupon is an online marketplace offering discounts and deals in Germany. Whether you're looking for bargain spa getaways, great gift ideas, or the best new gadgets, you'll find them on Groupon. Get more from your new home with Groupon.
Visit website
globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of Online Shopping

US Delivered

US Delivered is a virtual mailbox for all your US-based purchases. Using their platform, expats from around the world can shop at their favorite US online stores with ease. See what you could save by buying through US delivered today.

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing