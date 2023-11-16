Featured PREISVERGLEICH.de PREISVERGLEICH.de is a German comparison site with all the best deals on a range of items and subscriptions. They allow you to compare different prices for electricity, gas, internet, cellphones, shopping, bank accounts, and insurance. Explore your options and save money with PREISVERGLEICH.de. Visit website

Featured Logitel Logitel is an online telecoms marketplace in Germany. They offer a number of products, including smartphones, tablets, and more. You'll also find a range of mobile tariffs and home internet deals from Germany's biggest operators. If you're looking to get connected in Germany, visit Logitel. Visit website

Featured Beerwulf Beerwulf is a one-stop online shop for beer lovers in Germany. The site has a number of beers and related products, from the best global beers to do-it-yourself kits for home brewing. Get all your beer needs delivered straight to your front door with Beerwulf. Visit website

Featured Groupon Groupon is an online marketplace offering discounts and deals in Germany. Whether you're looking for bargain spa getaways, great gift ideas, or the best new gadgets, you'll find them on Groupon. Get more from your new home with Groupon. Visit website