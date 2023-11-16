Do you want to learn German in your new home? Our directory listing of language schools in Germany will help you find the class that’s right for you:
Lingoda is an innovative online language school accessible worldwide. Their learning platform will ensure you’re speaking like a local before you know it. Choose the language and time that suits you and join one of Lingoda’s professionally taught classes from the comfort of your home.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets
Tellus Languages Abroad is a leading provider of language courses across Europe. With their network of established schools, you’ll learn your chosen language while immersed in the local culture. So, whether you learn Spanish in Madrid or German in Berlin, Tellus has the right school.
Wortland is a language training center based in Munich. They have a team of over 70 qualified native instructors, offering language and communication training for companies and individuals. Improve your language skills with the professionals at Wortland.
LanguageKult is a language school in Mainz. They offer language classes for individuals, groups, and companies, with teachers who tailor their lessons to the level of students. So, take your German to the next level by signing up for a class with LanguageKult.
ADK Augsburger Deutschkurse is a language school located in Augsburg. They offer a range of German classes for non-native speakers, from conversational courses to business German programs. So, get to grips with the language of your new home with ADK Augsburger Deutschkurse.
did deutsch-institut is a language school with locations across Germany. They offer classroom-based courses for adults alongside homestay and summer camps for younger learners. So, whatever your age or ability did deutsch-institut has the right German course for you.
Kästner Kolleg is a language school in the city of Dresden. The school offers a range of German classes for foreign learners, from summer courses to private study programs. They also run English and Spanish courses from their school and offer international learners central accommodation.
F+U Academy of Languages is a language school in Heidelberg. They offer courses in a range of languages, from cultural integration classes to individual programs. Students at F+U Academy of Languages can stay in apartments with other learners, host families or hotels.
Alpha Activ is a language learning center in Heidelburg. They specialize in German tuition, but also offer courses in a range of other languages. The school uses unique pedagogical teaching techniques. The school can also help students with accommodation needs in the city.
Dialoge Sprachschule is a language center near the shores of Lake Konstanz. The school offers intensive courses for small groups from a professional team of teachers. All language levels are catered for at the school’s facility in the beautiful town of Lindau.
Verbum Novum is a language school with two locations in Germany: Mainz and Berlin. They run a range of German classes for all ages, including summer camps for teenagers and private conversation classes. For a better German understanding, check out the courses at Verbum Novum.
The Carl Duisberg Center is a training center based in Munich. They run a range of foreign language courses, including popular German courses for international students. Take your language skills to the next level with Carl Duisberg Center.
BWS Germanlingua is a language school with locations across Germany. They offer language courses for adults alongside a calendar of social activities that help you put your skills to practice. BWS Germanlingua also takes care of accommodation in the study location of your choice.
DeutschAkademie is a language school with four locations across Germany. They offer German courses tailored to small working groups at competitive prices. The school gives courses at 12 teaching levels to ensure the right tuition for you. So, boost your Deutsch with DeutschAkademie.
EVOLANGUAGE is a language school with locations across Germany. They offer a range of German courses, from conversation classes to programs for medical professionals. Whatever your German needs, you’ll be able to meet them with the language courses at EVOLANGUAGE.
FOKUS Language School is a language school specializing in business training. They provide a range of online and in-classroom classes from their locations across Germany. So, whether you need personalized language training or corporate communication tuition, FOKUS can help.
The Goethe Institute is the national cultural institute of Germany. It promotes German culture and the German language within the country and around the world. They run a range of courses and cultural events across the country. Explore your new home with the Goethe Insitute.
Sprachschule Activ is a network of language schools with locations throughout Germany. They run a range of courses, from classroom-based group study to personal lessons that are tailored to the individual. Whether you want to learn in Frankfurt or Freising, Sprachschule Aktiv can help.
Tandem is a network of language schools with locations across Germany. Alongside German classes, they run a range of language courses for all abilities, including German, Italian, Hungarian and more. So, whatever you want to learn, do it with Tandem Language Schools.
Hartnackschule Berlin is a language school in the heart of Berlin. They run a range of courses in German, from beginner classes running through the basics to exam preparation programs. So, wherever you are on your German journey, Hartnackschule Berlin has the course for you.
Sprachenatelier Berlin is a language school in the German capital. Although they specialize in German classes for foreign learners, they run a range of courses in many other languages. So, whether you want to learn Bengali or Bosnian, Sprachenatelier Berlin has the course for you.
Activ Lernen is a language learning center in the heart of Cologne. Since 1998, the school has provided high-quality language training in over 15 languages from around the world. For professional language learning with accommodation in the heart of Cologne, consider Activ Lernen.
International House is a language school based in Cologne. Their team of qualified teachers offers innovative and effective German language learning. From intensive courses to evening conversations classes, International House has a course for you. Spanish and English courses also available.
GoAcademy is a language school located in central Düsseldorf. They run a range of language courses for all levels and ages, from exam preparation to conversation classes. For high-quality tuition from native speakers in 32 languages, choose a class with GoAcademy.
Eloquia is a language school in Frankfurt. They offer courses taught by experienced teachers with internationally recognized qualifications. A range of classes is on offer in over 40 languages. So, whatever you want to learn next, find the right language course at Eloquia.
Sprachcaffee is a language school based in Frankfurt. They offer a range of language courses, from German conversation classes for international learners to business lessons. So, if you’re looking to boost your language skills in Europe’s financial capital, check out Sprachcaffee.
Colón Language Center is a language school located in Hamburg. They offer a variety of German courses, from intensive residential classes to evening courses for local residents. So, get your German to the level you need with Colón Language Center.
SprachKontakte is a language learning center located in Hamburg. Their team of dedicated, professional teachers provides a range of cultural rich language courses. So, if you’re looking to improve your German skills in the harbor city of Hamburg, consider SprachKontakte.
ASL Internationale Sprachenschule is a language center located in Munich. With over 35 years experience teaching German to international students, the school has a reputation for a pleasant learning environment. If you’re looking to learn German in Munich, consider ASL Internationale Sprachenschule.
Deutschkurse is a language center based in Munich. They work closely with the University of Munich to provide language courses for German language learners. Their programs include university preparation courses and help with language admission tests. Improve your German with Deutschkurse.
Tricos is a language school located in central Stuttgart. They specialize in German courses for international learners, although also run classes in other languages. They also offer exam preparation and translation services for individuals and companies. So, improve your language skills with Tricos.
German Language School Berlin is a language school in the capital. The school is based on a state-of-the-art campus with school, accommodation and social facilities. So, for a memorable way to improve your German, check out the German Language School Berlin.
Linguarama is an international language school with locations across Europe. For over 45 years, they have been providing expert language tuition across a number of languages and abilities. So, whether you want to learn online or in a classroom, Linguarama has the right course for you.
Berlitz is a leading provider of language training. With locations across Germany, their professional teachers offer effective tuition for all ages based on a program that works for you. So, whether you want individual business tuition or group conversation, find the right course with Berlitz.
Live Lingua is an online language school offering lessons in a range of languages. Specializing in Spanish, they also teach English, French, Portuguese, German, Italian, and Japanese. You can also find resources for several South African languages on their site. Explore private, group, and corporate courses with Live Lingua.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets