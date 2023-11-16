Are you moving to Germany? Meet new friends and discover new interests and hobbies with these expat-friendly social groups in your new home:
The Munich Scottish Association is an expat group based in Munich. The association promotes Scottish culture in and around Munich, predominantly through traditional Scottish dancing in weekly classes. The group also runs a fun, welcoming schedule of social events every year.
The Metclub is an international society based in the German city of Stuttgart. The club is an active community with members from all backgrounds, promoting mutual understanding through a range of activities, such as lectures, wine tasting, hiking, and much more for expats in Stuttgart.
The Munich International Choral Society is a singing group based in Munich. The multicultural group has members from over 45 different nationalities, singing with passion and commitment. If you’re looking for a new singing community in Munich, consider joining the MICS today.
Entity Theatre is an English-speaking theater group based in Munich. For over 20 years, this non-profit community group has produced several plays every year. With an encouraging, inclusive group of players from around the world, Entity Theatre is a great home for thespians in Munich.
English Theatre Berlin is a predominantly English-speaking theater group based in the German capital. They host performances of works from around the world, which are a popular part of expat life in Berlin. Find the next performance or volunteer with English Theatre Berlin.
The Bonn English Singers is an expat-friendly choir based in Bonn. Since 1999, the choir has practiced and performed throughout Bonn, forming a strong and social singing community. If you want to sing or enjoy one of their concerts, contact the Bonn English Singers.
Aspria is an exclusive private members club with locations throughout Europe. Their premium range of health, fitness, and relaxation facilities will assess every aspect of your lifestyle and wellbeing. So, whatever your needs, indulge yourself at a luxurious Aspria location near you.
