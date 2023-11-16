Want to give your little ones the best start in life? Find the right expat-friendly pre-schools and daycare centers for your children in Germany:
The International School on the Rhine is an international school in Neuss. For students from 2 to 18 years, the school offers caring, compassionate international education. The curriculum at the International School on the Rhine follows the IGCSE and IB Diploma programs in later years.
Sitly is an online service that connects parents with babysitters and nannies across Germany. Simply create a profile with your preferences and view what childminders are available in your area. Whether you’re busy at work or out for dinner, Sitly has the child-minding solution for you.
The International Montessori English Speaking Preschool is a preschool located in Munich. The school provides an international environment for children to grow and learn, with instruction mainly in English. If you’re looking for a global, friendly preschool, find out more on their website.
The JFK Friendship Center is a non-profit German-American community center in Berlin. The center supports the bicultural community through events, meetings, and the popular bilingual preschool daycare. If you’re an American in Berlin, join the community at the JFK Friendship Center.
Nordic Nannies is an international nanny agency. Since 2007, the agency has specialized in placing Finnish nannies, au pairs, and other childcare professionals with families across the world. Whether you’re a parent or a jobseeker, see where Nordic Nannies could take you.
AupairQuest.com is an online portal for au pairs. Operating throughout the world, the site connects au pairs, babysitters, and nannies with families and parents. If you’re looking for the right childcare options for you and your family, check out AupairQuest.com and see who you can find.
Great British Nannies is an international nanny agency. The agency’s professional team provides a personable, informative service for both nannies and families throughout the world. If you’re looking for a trusted, professional nanny, find it with Great British Nannies.
