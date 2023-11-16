Country Flag

Boarding Schools

If you’re planning to send your children to boarding school in your new country but don’t know where to look, use our directory to find boarding schools in Germany where your expat kids will thrive.

St. George’s The British International School

St. George’s The British International School is a network of international schools with campuses in top European locations: Cologne, Düsseldorf Rhein-Ruhr, and Munich. The school offers leading international education from 2 to 18 years, including IGCSE and IB Career-related programs. Boarding is available at their Cologne location.
A+ Academy

A+ Academy is a unique international boarding school on the high seas. Based on one of the world’s oldest fully-rigged sailing ships, it offers older students the chance to study programs while traveling the world. Give your children an unforgettable education with A+ Academy.

International School of Bremen

The International School of Bremen is an international school in the city’s Horn-Lehe neighborhood. The global education for children from 3 to 18 years culminates in the IGSCE and IB Diploma programs. An IB World School, the International School of Bremen also offers boarding facilities.

Cologne International School

Cologne International School is an independent school in Widdersdorf, near Cologne. They provide an international education for students from 4 to 18 years, including the IGCSE and IB Diploma programs. Cologne International School also offers state-of-the-art boarding facilities.

Schule Schloss Salem

Schule Schloss Salem is a leading boarding school located near Lake Constance. Based in a former Cisterian Abbey, the school offers a rich and varied education on a lush, green campus. Students from 10 to 18 years follow an international curriculum culminating in the IB Diploma.

