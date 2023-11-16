Want to grow your business in Germany? Our listing of expat-friendly networking groups can help you find the right connections for your business.
WEgate is an online platform from the European Commission to support women entrepreneurs across Europe. Their website allows members to find like-minded professionals. They also provide a space for news, policy, and initiatives on women’s entrepreneurship. Visit them online to find out more.
Entrepreneurs’ Organization is a global network of over 15,000 influential business owners. They provide a platform for entrepreneurs to learn from each other. They’re active in 60 countries, so you’re sure to find a chapter near you. Join EO to be part of a leading global business network.
Toastmasters International is a non-profit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs. There are more than 16,200 clubs in 145 countries, helping people from all backgrounds become more confident communicators and leaders.
HELTA (Hamburg English Language Teaching Association) is a group for English language teachers living in and around Hamburg. The group provides a support network for teachers, as well as social and professional opportunities for members of all ages looking to build their community.
MELTA (Munich English Language Teachers Association) is a professional organization for English teachers in the wider Munich area. The group provides regular training and networking opportunities, through workshops, events, and more. Build connections and friendships with MELTA.
The Ladies International Association of Munich is a social, cultural, and philanthropic group for women based in Munich. The English-speaking group offers a welcoming environment for women from around the world, forming friendships and helping others settle into their new lives.
EBBC – Entrepreneurial Business Book Club – is an international book club and personal development network. Through online and in-person seminars, the EBBC promotes self-education and peer-to-peer development. If you’re looking to improve your skills, join the EBBC today.
The English Speaking Union is an international network that promotes better English-speaking communication between individuals and countries. Aimed at improved global relations, the network runs public speaking programs and competitions for school-age children from around the world.
Australian Business in Europe is a professional network for Australian companies operating in Europe and Australian-interested European enterprises. The network encourages the strengthening of business, diplomatic and investment relations between Australia and Europe.
AIA Continental Europe is a networking platform for American architects living and working in Europe. One of seven international chapters of the American Institute of Architects, it connects those working across the continent, fostering fellowship across borders throughout the industry.
AmCham EU is an association supporting American businesses operating in Europe. Through networking events, support programs, and more, AmCham EU facilitates the resolution of transatlantic issues to create a better platform for understanding.
Female Founders is an international networking community for female entrepreneurs. Operating across Europe, the platform offers networking, insight, and guidance through a range of programs and events. Female Founders has over 5,000 members and counting.
The Professional Women’s Network is an international networking platform for professional women. They provide women with support, guidance, and opportunities through collaboration and mentoring. For a range of networking events, seminars, and more, check out PWN.
Vlamingen in de Wereld (VIW – standing for Flemish in the World) is a networking organization for Flemish people living abroad. So, wherever you end up in the world, with VIW you’ll be able to connect with like-minded individuals from home.
