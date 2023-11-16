Are you looking for your new home in Germany? Get a better understanding of the local housing market by enlisting one of these expat-friendly real estate agencies:
Prestige Property is an international real estate agent specializing in high-end properties. Whether you’re looking for a mountainside chalet in Italy, a waterfront apartment in Monaco, or a ranch in California, you’ll find what you’re looking for with the property experts at Prestige Property.
Savills is an international real estate company providing services for residential, business, and agriculture. Their global team of experts can ensure you find the right opportunity for you. If you’re looking for a new adventure abroad, see how Savills can help get you there.
Engel & Völkers is a premium international property brokerage company operating globally. They specialize in premium residential property, commercial real estate, yachts, and aircraft. For all your property investment needs, check out the personalized service of Engel & Völkers.
Immobilien Scout24 is an online property portal operating across Germany. From Munich to Münster, they have a host of properties to buy and rent at every budget. So, find your dream home faster with the easy-to-use online portal of Immobilien Scout24. Website in German only.
Immowelt is an online property portal operating across German-speaking countries. They have commercial and private properties for sale and rent across the countries, ensuring a wide choice is available. Check Immowelt for the best property options. Website in German only.
immobilo is an online property portal operating in Germany. They offer a range of property-related services, from real estate listings to moving calculators and more. So, wherever you are on your property journey, immobilo can help get you there. Website in German only.
International Home is a real estate agency operating in Berlin. They offer an expat-friendly service that helps internationals rent or invest in the Berlin housing market. So, whether you’re moving to the German capital, contact the team at International Home.
Housing Agents is an online real estate portal connecting house-hunters with local agents throughout the world. Whether you’re moving to Sydney, Seoul, or Santiago, you’ll be able to find the right local agent to help you find your next dream house. Move abroad with Housing Agents.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets