Are you a budding culture-vulture? Get under the skin of your new home with a visit to some of these expat-friendly museums and cultural centers:
Ticketmaster is an online ticketing platform. They have tickets for every taste, from top-tier soccer matches to Disney-themed musicals and everything in between. So, whether you want tickets for a cup final or a comedy gig, you’ll find them on Ticketmaster.
Entity Theatre is an English-speaking theater group based in Munich. For over 20 years, this non-profit community group has produced several plays every year. With an encouraging, inclusive group of players from around the world, Entity Theatre is a great home for thespians in Munich.
English Theatre Berlin is a predominantly English-speaking theater group based in the German capital. They host performances of works from around the world, which are a popular part of expat life in Berlin. Find the next performance or volunteer with English Theatre Berlin.
The Goethe Institute is the national cultural institute of Germany. It promotes German culture and the German language within the country and around the world. They run a range of courses and cultural events across the country. Explore your new home with the Goethe Insitute.
StubHub is an international online ticketing portal operating in Germany. Their easy-to-use platform lets you buy and resell sought-after tickets for the biggest live sports and entertainment events. Whether you want tickets for a top-tier soccer match or your favorite singer, find them with StubHub.
