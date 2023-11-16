Moving abroad can be challenging for your mental health. If you’re looking for professional help in Germany check out our listings of expat-friendly mental health services:
Overeaters Anonymous is a community for people with an unhealthy relationship with food or their body image. They have meetings in several countries across the globe, and you can usually find an English-speaking community. Visit OA online to take a self-assessment quiz and find a meeting near you.
Queer refugees welcome is a website for LGBTIQ* refugees living in Germany. They provide a wealth of information for queer migrants looking for advice on their legal rights, the German health system, sexual health, and more. Visit their website for advice and useful resources.
pro familia is a German NGO promoting sexual and reproductive health. They provide counseling services focusing on reproductive issues including contraception, pregnancy, infertility, and abortion. They also advocate for fair reproductive rights. Contact pro familia for advice and support.
Checkpoint BLN is a Berlin-based sexual health center providing support, testing, and counseling for gay and bisexual men and their partners. They also offer these services for trans, non-binary, and inter people of all orientations. Book an appointment to find the advice you need.
The violence against women support hotline (Hilfetelefoon Gewalt gegen Frauen) is available 24/7 in Germany for women who need advice and confidential support. Highly qualified female counselors offer services in several languages. If you’re in trouble or know someone who is, call them anonymously.
ACT Berlin is the Association of Counselors, and Therapists in Berlin. Their organization consists of many multilingual therapists working in the German capital. Visit their website for advice on choosing a therapist and explore their directory of local mental health professionals.
It’s Complicated is an online search tool to find in-person and online therapists. With filters for location, approach, language, gender, identity, and more, you’re sure to find a therapist to fit your situation. Take the stress out of finding a mental health professional with It’s Complicated.
Therapie.de offers a wealth of information on mental health issues in Germany. While their website is in German, they provide a search tool you can use to find a therapist in your area who speaks English (or another language). Visit therapie.de and find a professional who suits you.
Therapy Route is an online directory of mental health professionals worldwide. On their website, you can find details of support services, counselors, psychiatrists, and more. Search Therapy Route to find a mental health professional to help you on your journey.
Berliner Krisendienst is a neighborhood-specific crisis helpline. Professional assistance is at hand for people suffering from mental health emergencies. They have offices across Berlin and are available 16:00 to midnight to handle crises in a range of languages including English.
The Ministry of Happiness and Wellbeing is an independent organization promoting a better quality of life and mental health in Germany. They run sessions, workshops, and seminars to improve mental wellness. Visit their website today for some handy tips for boosting your wellbeing.
TelefonSeelsorge is a helpline for those in Germany struggling with their mental health. It’s free of charge and anonymous. The telephone line is only in German, but they offer English-language email counseling and provide a list of international helplines on their website.
GLADT is an LGBT*I*Q organization working especially for black people and people of colour in Berlin. They focus on fighting discrimination in all areas, including racism, sexism, and homophobia. In addition, they provide counseling in several languages to those affected by these issues.
Sozialdienst katholischer Frauen Berlin is a Catholic women’s organization offering support, shelter, and advice to women in need. A team of female social workers and psychologists offer counseling in German, English, and Spanish. They also provide help to children and young people.
Schwulenberatung Berlin provide confidential counseling services to LGBTQ+ people. These include advice on coming out, mental health, addiction, and HIV/Aids. Get in touch today to access one-on-one or group counseling sessions in a range of languages (including English).
studierendenWERK counsel those studying at Berlin universities. Whether you’re worried about financing your studies, studying as a parent, or writing academic papers, studierendenWERK can help. They can advise on international students’ issues, so get in contact if you’re struggling.
vista Berlin offers counselling, skills training, and other support to those needing help with alcohol and drug abuse. While their website is in German, they also provide services in German sign language, English, and Russian. Contact vista for more information and advice.
The DGPPN (German Association for Psychiatry, Psychotherapy and Psychosomatics) is a scientific mental health association in Germany. The association advocates for better treatment and attitudes. Visit their website to learn about the state of mental healthcare in Germany and worldwide.
Befrienders Worldwide is an online network helping people connect with helplines aimed at suicide prevention. Their network of over 300 support centers in 32 countries can provide locally-sensitive guidance and support. Befrienders Worldwide is led through volunteer action.
Child Helpline International is an online platform for helplines throughout the world. Wherever you are, you’ll be able to access a local helpline that can help give you the advice and support you need. Take advantage of Child Helpline International and find the right help for you.
The International Therapist Directory is an online resource for expat-friendly therapists. The platform’s catalog of therapists specializes in helping expat populations with the unique stresses of life abroad. If you’re seeking mental health services, check out the International Therapist Directory.
BetterHelp is a global e-counseling platform operating throughout the world. With an aim to make counseling accessible and affordable for all, the platform connects people with accredited and experienced mental health professionals. Wherever you are, BetterHelp can provide support.
Alcoholics Anonymous is a support community for those affected by alcoholism. Through English-speaking meetings and programs, individuals offer guidance and support for others in the fellowship. If you’re affected by alcoholism, contact Alcoholics Anonymous and see how they can help.
Youth Compass is a mentoring and counseling service for expat teenagers and young adults. Working with internationally mobile young people, the service provides a community, events, and programs for Third Culture Kids. If you’re looking for some guidance, contact Youth Compass.
Alison Collis is a professional counselor, therapist and coach operating internationally. Trained in the UK, Alison specializes in the well-being, resilience, and mental health of expats and global nomads. Sessions can be carried out online, ensuring you don’t miss out on therapy or coaching.
Only1life is a divorce consultancy operating in Germany and Switzerland. Their discreet, English-speaking service helps with all phases of the separation process. They offer legal, financial and psychological help and guidance through their network of 30 partners. So, make your separation easier with Only1life.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets