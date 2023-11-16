Country Flag

Buying a house in your new home? Check out our listings of expat-friendly mortgage advisors in Germany to help you seal the deal:

finbird digital

finbird digital specializes in helping expats in their journey to own a home in Germany. They assist you through the complexities of the property-buying process, analyzing your investment opportunities and budget. Enjoy longstanding experience, a wide network, and advice in English with finbird digital.
DTW – Immobilienfinanzierung

DTW Immobilienfinanzierung is a real estate financing broker operating in Germany. Their team of expert consultants can help you find the best rates for new construction, purchase, follow-up financing, and forward loans. If you're looking for your dream home in Germany, speak to DTW today.
LoanLink

LoanLink is a digital mortgage broker operating across Germany. Their dedicated English-speaking team specializes in helping internationals buy property in Germany. So, for free home financing advice that’s tailored to expats, contact the professionals at LoanLink today.

Hypofriend

Hypofriend is an independent mortgage broker operating in Germany. They specialize in the expat market, helping internationals find the right mortgage that helps them move up the property ladder. So, if you’re looking to buy in Germany, speak to the professionals at Hypofriend.
A Place in the Sun Currency

A Place in the Sun Currency is a UK-based financial services platform for expats relocating abroad. Associated with the UK’s hit Channel 4 TV show, the service helps those making payments for buying and maintaining overseas properties.

