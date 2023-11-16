Buying a house in your new home? Check out our listings of expat-friendly mortgage advisors in Germany to help you seal the deal:
LoanLink is a digital mortgage broker operating across Germany. Their dedicated English-speaking team specializes in helping internationals buy property in Germany. So, for free home financing advice that’s tailored to expats, contact the professionals at LoanLink today.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets
A Place in the Sun Currency is a UK-based financial services platform for expats relocating abroad. Associated with the UK’s hit Channel 4 TV show, the service helps those making payments for buying and maintaining overseas properties.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets