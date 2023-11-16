Country Flag

Getting to grips with the immigration law in Germany can be challenging. Get professional advice with one of these expat-friendly immigration lawyers:

Blüming & Partner Rechtsanwälte

Blüming & Partner is a law firm specializing expert legal services for internationals in Germany. Their team speak a range of languages, so can cater to clients from all over the world. With services in immigration, family and heritage law, tax and accounting, and much more, they’re well-placed to provide tailored solutions.
Schlun & Elseven

Schlun & Elseven are a well-established law firm offering clear and professional legal advice for expats moving to Germany. Whether you’re an entrepreneur or a young family, their full-service immigration team can provide dedicated assistance, whatever your needs. A range of other legal services also available.

Fragomen Global

Fragomen Global is a leading firm of international immigration lawyers. Since 1951, their dedicated team of professionals has provided advice, support, and expertise for expats throughout the world. So, whatever your immigration needs for your new home, Fragomen Global is well-placed to help.

