Country Flag

Clinics and Hospitals

Need medical attention in Germany? Find the right care for you and your family with our listing of expat-friendly hospitals and clinics in Germany:

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing

Other listings of Clinics and Hospitals

IVI

IVI is a fertility treatment center. They offer procedures such as artificial insemination, in vitro fertilization, genetic IVF, and more. They have multiple clinics all over Europe and further afield. If you need help with your fertility, contact IVI to find your nearest clinic.

Visit website

German Hospital Directory

The German Hospital Directory is a website where you can find specific healthcare in Germany. Look for hospitals by location, condition, or equipment using their online search tool. The website is available in both English and German. Find the healthcare you need on the German Hospital Directory.

Visit website

LMU Klinikum

LMU Klinikum in Munich is one of the largest public university hospitals in Germany. It has two campuses: one in Munich city center and the other on the outskirts of the city. It is made up of 29 clinics, 13 institutes, and 52 interdisciplinary centers. Find out more about LMU Klinikum online.

Visit website

Universitätsklinikum Hamburg-Eppendorf

Universitätsklinikum Hamburg-Eppendorf is a highly rated public hospital. As well as emergency and general treatment, they also carry out research. With several interdisciplinary centers, clinics, and institutes, they are well placed to offer excellent care. Find out more on their website.

Visit website

Universitätsklinikum Heidelberg

Universitätsklinikum Heidelberg is a public university hospital. It ranks highly in international ratings. They provide inpatient and outpatient procedures and use state-of-the-art equipment. Visit Univeristätsklinikum Heidelberg online to find out more about the hospital.

Visit website

Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin

Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin is Germany’s largest public hospital, and rated the best in the country. They offer a wide range of inpatient and outpatient treatments and emergency care. A university hospital, they are also involved in medical research. Visit Charité’s website today.

Visit website

All categories

Education

Finance

Healthcare

Housing

Lifestyle

Living

Moving

Working

globe bg

Add your listing

Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!

Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory

Outshine competitors with your featured advert

Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets

Add listing