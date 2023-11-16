Looking for some spiritual guidance in Germany? Find your nearest expat-friendly church, mosque, or temple with our directory listings:
St. George’s Anglican Church is an English-speaking church located in Berlin. The church has a large international community and is part of the Church of England’s Diocese in Europe. Whether you’re a brand new arrival or you’ve been in Berlin for years, you’ll be welcomed at St. George’s.
Peace Church is a United Methodist congregation in the Munich area. The church provides English-speaking services and an internationally-minded community of worshippers. Whether it’s the popular Sunday services or one of the events throughout the year, find your spiritual home at Peace Church.
The Salvation Army is a Christian church and international charitable organization. The group provides help, support, and emergency humanitarian aid to those in need throughout the world. Embedded in Christian teachings, the Salvation Army has a global membership of millions.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints is an international church with over 30,000 congregations in over 160 countries and territories. Each local group seeks to serve, teach, inspire, and mentor through the teachings of Jesus and His gospel. Find your nearest local group today.
All Saints Catholic Community is a religious community based in Berlin. The multicultural, English-speaking community is committed to English-speaking worship in Dahlem. Join for Holy Mass on Sunday morning and discover the All Saints Catholic Community in Berlin.
