Want to expand your social circle when you move to Germany? Make new friends and connections with our directory of expat groups, clubs, and networks:
Toastmasters International is a non-profit educational organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs. There are more than 16,200 clubs in 145 countries, helping people from all backgrounds become more confident communicators and leaders.
HELTA (Hamburg English Language Teaching Association) is a group for English language teachers living in and around Hamburg. The group provides a support network for teachers, as well as social and professional opportunities for members of all ages looking to build their community.
The British Club of the Taunus is a social club for Brits and other internationals living in and around Frankfurt and the Taunus. The club hosts a number of social events throughout the year while providing support and guidance to new arrivals in the area.
Rotary International is a global service organization with local groups located throughout the world. With over 1.2 million members, Rotary International communities work together to promote peace, fight conflict, and improve the lives and wellbeing of people around the world.
Pickwicks is an English-speaking social and cultural club based in Frankfurt. Since 1976, the club has provided a welcoming space for English speakers in the city, hosting a range of different events throughout the year, including theater trips, museum visits, and hiking in the German countryside.
The Oxford Society Munich is an officially recognized alumni branch of the University of Oxford. The organization hosts a number of events throughout the year for the growing number of Oxford alumni in and around Munich, including speaker events, hikes, Christmas dinners, and more.
The Munich Scottish Association is an expat group based in Munich. The association promotes Scottish culture in and around Munich, predominantly through traditional Scottish dancing in weekly classes. The group also runs a fun, welcoming schedule of social events every year.
The Metclub is an international society based in the German city of Stuttgart. The club is an active community with members from all backgrounds, promoting mutual understanding through a range of activities, such as lectures, wine tasting, hiking, and much more for expats in Stuttgart.
Mensa is a global organization for individuals with a high IQ. Founded in 1946, the organization aims to foster human intelligence for the benefit of humankind in a social and welcoming environment. Find your nearest group today and become part of the Mensa global community.
MELTA (Munich English Language Teachers Association) is a professional organization for English teachers in the wider Munich area. The group provides regular training and networking opportunities, through workshops, events, and more. Build connections and friendships with MELTA.
Lions International is a global, non-political volunteering network and service organization. Around the world, clubs follow the guiding principles of the Lions International group, improving lives and communities through kindness. Find your nearest Lions International chapter today.
The Ladies International Association of Munich is a social, cultural, and philanthropic group for women based in Munich. The English-speaking group offers a welcoming environment for women from around the world, forming friendships and helping others settle into their new lives.
The JFK Friendship Center is a non-profit German-American community center in Berlin. The center supports the bicultural community through events, meetings, and the popular bilingual preschool daycare. If you’re an American in Berlin, join the community at the JFK Friendship Center.
The German English Association is an international group based in Munich. The volunteer-run group provides a space for expats and locals to connect, through a number of social and cultural events. If you’re new in Munich, find a new community with the German English Association.
The German American Club 1948 Stuttgart is an organization that promotes and expands understanding and good relations between German and American communities. The club runs a number of social events throughout the year, including wine tasting, walking tours, and much more.
The Associated Clan MacLeod Societies is a global network of Clan MacLeod societies. The societies promote clan traditions throughout the world, offering a platform for MacLeod clansfolk to connect and engage with each other. There are 10 affiliated national societies around the world.
Global Greens is an international network of Green political parties and environmental political movements. The organization provides a platform for the exchange and discussion of ideas and policy initiatives. Global Greens does this through online and in-person events and forums.
The British Women’s Club Düsseldorf is a social and cultural club for women from Britain, the Commonwealth, and other countries. The friendly, all-inclusive club provides a fun space for women to connect and share their stories. The club hosts many events in and around Düsseldorf.
The British Club Hamburg is a British social club based in the German city of Hamburg. The club hosts a wide range of social and cultural events aimed at promoting the British community within the city. From cooking to sports, see what’s on offer at the British Club Hamburg.
Berlin International Women’s Club is an informal professional and social club located in the German capital. The English-speaking club is open to women from around the world, and hosts a number of cultural and social events during its busy calendar, encouraging a sense of community.
The Association of American Women in Europe is an international non-profit network across Europe. For over 60 years, the network has provided a safe and encouraging space for professional and personal connections, improving the integration of American women across the continent.
The AAUPW is the Association of American University and Professional Women and is based in Munich. The association is a diverse blend of professional women living in and around the Bavarian capital who have a connection to the United States.
The International Seafarers’ Welfare & Assistance Network is an international membership organization that promotes the welfare of seafarers. Seafarers and their families can access the support and information they need from the Network’s support staff.
Angloclub of Cologne is a networking and social society based in the German city of Cologne. The society welcomes all fluent English speakers regardless of nationality to regular social events in the city. If you’re a new arrival in Cologne, check out the Angloclub of Cologne.
The Anglo-German Club is a non-political society based in Hamburg. The society aims to strengthen ties between German and UK individuals and businesses. If you’re settling in Hamburg, reconnect with the community at the Anglo-German Club.
FAWCO (Federation of American Women’s Clubs Overseas) is a global association for US expats living and working abroad. Through volunteering, networking, and more, the associations provide a welcoming environment for girls and women throughout the world. Find your nearest AWC today.
AIA Continental Europe is a networking platform for American architects living and working in Europe. One of seven international chapters of the American Institute of Architects, it connects those working across the continent, fostering fellowship across borders throughout the industry.
The American German Business Club is a professional community strengthening American-German ties across several German cities and regions. Through regular events, meetings, dinners, and more, the community offers guidance and support for its members.
The American Club of Hamburg is an international community for Americans living in Hamburg and northern Germany. The club provides a platform for professional and social relationships for individuals and companies, strengthening American-German ties in the region.
Simple Germany is an online resource for expats relocating to Germany. The site has English-speaking tips and information for new arrivals to the country, on everything from insurance to mobile phones. Check out Simple Germany and get more from your new life in Deutschland.
Vlamingen in de Wereld (VIW – standing for Flemish in the World) is a networking organization for Flemish people living abroad. So, wherever you end up in the world, with VIW you’ll be able to connect with like-minded individuals from home.
Are you an expat service provider? Add your services to the Expatica Directory!Add listing
Connect to local customers: 8/10 of them use a directory
Outshine competitors with your featured advert
Get discovered by millions of expats and reach new markets