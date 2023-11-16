Featured Power SIM Power SIM is an online telecoms shop offering international SIM cards, smartphones, and more. As an authorized sales partner for mobile companies in Europe, the US, and Asia, they're a one-stop shop for your global communication needs. Compare different tariffs and find a SIM to suit you with Power SIM. Visit website

Featured WEtell WEtell is a German mobile company focusing on sustainability. They operate in a climate-neutral way, for example by finding lower-emission alternatives and building solar systems. They offer a range of monthly contracts for mobile data, calls, and SMS. Choose WEtell for telecoms for the future.

Featured EDEKA smart EDEKA smart is a sustainable telecommunications company operating in Germany. They sell sustainable smartphones from Fairphone and Renewd, and offer a range of tariffs to suit any needs. Choose EDEKA smart for phones and plans that are dedicated to sustainability.

Featured Congstar Congstar is a German mobile operator. They offer discount mobile plans, cell phones and tablets, and home internet. They have a range of deals which cater to all needs, including mobile data, calls, SMS, and EU roaming. Find great value cell phone and home internet options with Congstar.

Featured Simplytel Simplytel is a mobile operator in Germany. They offer a number of affordable and accessible tariffs, including SIM-only, prepaid, and contracts. They also sell tablets and home internet connections. If you're relocating to Germany, get up to speed quickly and cheaply with Simplytel.

Featured SIMon Mobile SIMon Mobile is a mobile operator based in Germany. SIMon Mobile offers affordable tariffs providing EU roaming, data packages, and more. Whether you're looking for a new number or bringing your contact details with you, find your next German mobile provider in SIMon Mobile.

Featured Sim.de Sim.de is a German mobile operator. They offer a number of mobile tariffs for all budgets, including prepaid, SIM-only, and handset contracts. They also have internet bundles if you're looking for high-speed connections at home. If you're relocating to Germany, get connected with Sim.de.

Featured Logitel Logitel is an online telecoms marketplace in Germany. They offer a number of products, including smartphones, tablets, and more. You'll also find a range of mobile tariffs and home internet deals from Germany's biggest operators. If you're looking to get connected in Germany, visit Logitel.

Featured FYVE FYVE is a mobile operator in Germany. They offer a range of accessible SIM card deals, tariffs, and much more for customers throughout the country. Take advantage of their special offers and youth tariffs and grab yourself an affordable connection in Germany today with FYVE.

Featured Telekom Telekom is a telecommunications provider in Germany. They provide a range of services, including SIM cards, superfast internet, TV, and more. From the latest international TV series to great Wi-Fi coverage in your new home, get yourself connected in Germany with Telekom.

Featured Blau Blau is a mobile operator in Germany. Choose from a number of tariffs, including SIM-only, mobile contracts, and much more with Blau, including home broadband. If you've recently relocated to Germany, ensure you can keep in touch with friends and family by connecting with Blau.

Featured Dein Handy DeinHandy is an online comparison site in Germany. On their easy-to-use site, you'll be able to quickly and efficiently compare mobile phone deals and options from a range of Germany's biggest operators. Find the tariff right for you and your usage with DeinHandy today.

Featured 1 & 1 1 & 1 is a mobile phone operator based in Germany. They offer a range of mobile deals, including phone contracts, the latest handsets, and data packages tailored to your usage. Explore the mobile possibilities of 1 & 1 today and get yourself connected in your new German home.

Featured Lebara Lebara is an international mobile phone network. They offer a range of pay-as-you-go and contract options in Germany, offering calls, texts, and mobile data. With special rates for international calls, Lebara is popular with expats looking to set up home in a new country.

Featured Vodafone Vodafone is an international mobile phone operator in Germany. Their expat-friendly services include a range of pay-monthly and pay-as-you-go options for calls, texts, and data. They also offer at-home broadband and TV packages. Wherever you are in Germany, get connected with Vodafone.

Featured O2 O2 is a mobile phone operator and internet provider available in Germany. They offer a range of expat-friendly tariffs and plans, including monthly phone subscriptions, home internet, TV packages, and much more. If you've just moved to Germany, get yourself connected with the experts at O2.