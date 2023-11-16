Having a German cell phone number can make life a lot easier. Here are some expat-friendly mobile phone carriers in Germany to help with your move abroad:
Power SIM
Power SIM is an online telecoms shop offering international SIM cards, smartphones, and more. As an authorized sales partner for mobile companies in Europe, the US, and Asia, they're a one-stop shop for your global communication needs. Compare different tariffs and find a SIM to suit you with Power SIM.
WEtell is a German mobile company focusing on sustainability. They operate in a climate-neutral way, for example by finding lower-emission alternatives and building solar systems. They offer a range of monthly contracts for mobile data, calls, and SMS. Choose WEtell for telecoms for the future.
EDEKA smart is a sustainable telecommunications company operating in Germany. They sell sustainable smartphones from Fairphone and Renewd, and offer a range of tariffs to suit any needs. Choose EDEKA smart for phones and plans that are dedicated to sustainability.
Congstar is a German mobile operator. They offer discount mobile plans, cell phones and tablets, and home internet. They have a range of deals which cater to all needs, including mobile data, calls, SMS, and EU roaming. Find great value cell phone and home internet options with Congstar.
Simplytel is a mobile operator in Germany. They offer a number of affordable and accessible tariffs, including SIM-only, prepaid, and contracts. They also sell tablets and home internet connections. If you're relocating to Germany, get up to speed quickly and cheaply with Simplytel.
SIMon Mobile is a mobile operator based in Germany. SIMon Mobile offers affordable tariffs providing EU roaming, data packages, and more. Whether you're looking for a new number or bringing your contact details with you, find your next German mobile provider in SIMon Mobile.
Sim.de is a German mobile operator. They offer a number of mobile tariffs for all budgets, including prepaid, SIM-only, and handset contracts. They also have internet bundles if you're looking for high-speed connections at home. If you're relocating to Germany, get connected with Sim.de.
Logitel is an online telecoms marketplace in Germany. They offer a number of products, including smartphones, tablets, and more. You'll also find a range of mobile tariffs and home internet deals from Germany's biggest operators. If you're looking to get connected in Germany, visit Logitel.
FYVE is a mobile operator in Germany. They offer a range of accessible SIM card deals, tariffs, and much more for customers throughout the country. Take advantage of their special offers and youth tariffs and grab yourself an affordable connection in Germany today with FYVE.
Telekom is a telecommunications provider in Germany. They provide a range of services, including SIM cards, superfast internet, TV, and more. From the latest international TV series to great Wi-Fi coverage in your new home, get yourself connected in Germany with Telekom.
Blau is a mobile operator in Germany. Choose from a number of tariffs, including SIM-only, mobile contracts, and much more with Blau, including home broadband. If you've recently relocated to Germany, ensure you can keep in touch with friends and family by connecting with Blau.
DeinHandy is an online comparison site in Germany. On their easy-to-use site, you'll be able to quickly and efficiently compare mobile phone deals and options from a range of Germany's biggest operators. Find the tariff right for you and your usage with DeinHandy today.
1 & 1 is a mobile phone operator based in Germany. They offer a range of mobile deals, including phone contracts, the latest handsets, and data packages tailored to your usage. Explore the mobile possibilities of 1 & 1 today and get yourself connected in your new German home.
Lebara is an international mobile phone network. They offer a range of pay-as-you-go and contract options in Germany, offering calls, texts, and mobile data. With special rates for international calls, Lebara is popular with expats looking to set up home in a new country.
Vodafone is an international mobile phone operator in Germany. Their expat-friendly services include a range of pay-monthly and pay-as-you-go options for calls, texts, and data. They also offer at-home broadband and TV packages. Wherever you are in Germany, get connected with Vodafone.
O2 is a mobile phone operator and internet provider available in Germany. They offer a range of expat-friendly tariffs and plans, including monthly phone subscriptions, home internet, TV packages, and much more. If you've just moved to Germany, get yourself connected with the experts at O2.
freenet Mobile is a mobile company in Germany. They offer a range of cell phones and tariffs for personal and business customers. Choose from a variety of contracts – monthly, yearly, or even 24 months. Visit freenet Mobile online to find a cell phone deal and stay connected in Germany.
swb is a German energy and telecommunications provider. They have a range of tarrifs for electricity, gas, internet, TV, cellular service, and more. Their handy mobile app allows you to handle meter readings and contact customer service from your cell phone. Visit swb and get your home connected.
PremiumSIM is a German telecommunications company. They provide smartphones, mobile communications, and home internet. They pride themselves on their 24/7 service and quality network. Whether you need a new cell phone, a SIM card, or a great WiFi deal, check out PremiumSIM online.
sim24 is a German mobile company. They offer SIM cards with a range of tariffs to suit your usage, with a flat rate to all German networks. They use a high-quality network to ensure reliable, speedy mobile internet. Sign up with sim24 and get connected today.
smartmobil.de is a German mobile communications company. They are sustainability-focused and focus on green solutions. Their tariffs use Telefónica, which runs exclusively on renewables and they sell refurbished devices. For phone options that help the planet, choose smartmobile.de.
Verivox is a comparison website operating in Germany. Using their simple online platform, you’ll be able to compare the market whether you’re looking for home energy, personal loans, car insurance, and even mobile phone subscriptions. Get a better deal with Verivox.
Sim Options is an online marketplace specializing in international SIM cards. Their wide selection of SIM cards means you can choose from location, tariff, and operator to find the right connection for you. Wherever your life takes you, get connected in your new home with Sim Options.