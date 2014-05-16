Immigration in Germany As the most populous and economically powerful nation in the EU, Germany attracts many people each year who visit, live temporarily, or settle. In fact, German authorities approved 185,570 first-time visa applications in 2021, behind only Italy (274,095), France (285,190), Spain (371,778), and Poland (967,345). These figures decreased significantly from recent peaks in 2019 due to COVID-19 travel restrictions. However, they are expected to pick up again over the next couple of years. Like many EU/EFTA countries, Germany operates a two-tier immigration system. EU/EFTA citizens can travel and live in Germany without visa or permit restrictions. However, anyone from outside the EU/EFTA needs a visa if they stay longer than three months. Germany is also part of the Schengen Area, meaning that it has no border controls for nationals from 25 other European countries. Just over 14% of the German population (11.8 million) is foreign-born. Nearly twice as many have a migrant background (22.3 million, or almost 27%). The Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (Bundesamt für Migration und Flüchtlinge – BAMF) is the government agency responsible for issuing visas and integrating new arrivals in Germany.

Who needs a German visa? EU/EFTA nationals Citizens from the European Union (EU) or European Free Trade Association (EFTA – consisting of Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland) don’t need a German visa or residence permit. They simply need a valid passport or ID card to show at border control. EU/EFTA citizens can stay for more than three months if they are working, training, studying, looking for work, or have sufficient funds to support themselves. If you arrive as an EU/EFTA citizen and plan to stay longer than three months, you simply register with your local residents’ registration office (Einwohnermeldeamt). Certain family members of EU/EFTA nationals can travel and stay in Germany without needing a visa. Non-EU/EFTA nationals Citizens from outside the EU/EFTA generally need a German visa to come to Germany. Certain countries have agreements with Germany that allow their citizens to stay for up to 90 days without a visa. However, they will need a German visa or residence permit to stay longer than this. The EU also plans to introduce the European Travel Information and Authorization System (ETIAS) by the end of 2023. This is an electronic visa waiver system that will be a requirement for anyone from these 62 countries staying in the Schengen Area for less than three months. If you are from a country that doesn’t have a visa agreement with Germany, you will need to apply for a visa to enter, and you will need a German residence permit if your stay is longer than three months. Different rules apply to ethnic German resettlers descended from German nationals living in Eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union, who can automatically obtain German citizenship. Special rules also apply to Jewish migrants coming to Germany. UK nationals in Germany since Brexit Following Britain’s withdrawal from the EU, effective from 1 January 2021, UK nationals are now subject to immigration controls in Germany and other member states. The UK is one of the 62 nations whose citizens can travel visa-free to Germany for up to 90 days. However, UK nationals are not allowed to take up employment or any economic activity in Germany during this period. Additionally, family members accompanying UK nationals will need a visa if they are not from a country with a visa agreement in place. Those from the UK wanting to stay in Germany for more than 90 days will need a relevant German visa or residence permit relating to their stay.

Types of German visas There are essentially two types of German visas: Short-stay visas , also known as Schengen type C visas, which are valid for stays of up to 90 days in any 180-day period

, also known as Schengen type C visas, which are valid for stays of up to 90 days in any 180-day period Long-stay visas, also known as type D National visas, are for stays of over 90 days.

Short-stay German visas Short-stay visas allow you to visit Germany for no more than 90 days within a period of 180 days. You must have a reasonable purpose for entering Germany, enough money to fund your visit and departure, and health insurance coverage for the entire stay. General information about short-stay Germany visas You can apply for a short-stay German visa at any of the following: German embassy or consulate in your home country

Visa application center

Embassy/consulate of another Schengen country You will need to provide the following: Completed visa application along with accompanying declaration form

Two passport photos

Valid passport or travel ID

Details of your return flight

Accommodation details for your stay

Proof of health insurance

Proof of sufficient funding to cover your trip, currently amounting to at least €45 a day

Information confirming the purpose of your trip

Any relevant documentation relating to the purpose of your trip Short-stay visas typically take around 15 days to process. As part of the application process, you will need to attend a short interview at the embassy, consulate, or application center. The visa costs €80, €40 for children aged under 12, and is free for children under six. You usually cannot extend or exchange this visa unless there are exceptional circumstances. Tourist visa You can use a tourist visa for vacations or visiting family or friends. However, you will need to provide proof of relationship if staying with relatives, or a letter from the tour organizer if you are traveling as part of an official tour. If people you are staying with are covering any of your expenses, you can include proof of this (for example, bank statements or receipts) as part of your evidence of sufficient funding. Business visa Business visas cover business meetings, events, conferences, and other purposes relating to work or self-employment. You will need to provide a letter of invitation from the host organization in Germany, or a letter of permission from your employer in your home country. Visa for official visits This visa is for: Meetings

Consultations

Negotiations

Events held by intergovernmental organizations You will need to provide a letter of invitation from the host organization with your other documents, plus a note from the consular department if you are traveling on official diplomatic business. Medical visa You can apply for a medical visa for treatment in a German hospital or specialist center. In addition to the standard documentation, you also need to provide: Letter from a doctor or medical specialist in your home country confirming that you need treatment abroad

Confirmation from the institution in Germany that they have agreed to provide the treatment

Proof of upfront payment for the treatment or evidence that your health insurance covers it Visa for cultural and sports events or film crews This very particular visa is for those participating in cultural events, sports, official filming, or religious activities. You will need to provide event information, for example, an official program, invitation letters, or tickets purchased. For filming events, you need to provide information about the film, a list of crew members, a letter from the filmmakers, and proof that the visa holders are qualified and authorized as a film-making crew. Trade fair and exhibitions visa This visa is for events relating to work or leisure. You will need to provide a letter of invitation or proof of ticket purchase to confirm your attendance. In addition, you also need to give the business license details of the organizers. Training/internship visa Training or internship visas are for students staying for a short time, and for training visits. You will need to show confirmation of acceptance onto the course, or a letter confirming the internship from the host organization. If the placement involves paid work, you may need a work permit from the local employment agency. It’s advisable to apply early if this is the case. Transit visas Some nationals need these visas to pass through Germany by plane or boat, for example, if you are changing flights in Germany. The cost of this visa is €60.

Residence and citizenship in Germany EU/EFTA nationals don’t need to apply for a residence permit to move to Germany. However, they need to register with the local residents’ registration office (Einwohnermeldeamt) if staying for longer than three months. Third-country nationals will need to apply for a German residence permit if staying for longer than three months. If you need to apply for an entry visa, you will usually do this through the German embassy/consulate or visa application center in your home country, along with your visa application before you arrive. Otherwise, you can do this through your local Immigration Office (Ausländerbehörde) within the first three months of your stay. Types of German residence permits There are essentially three broad types of residence permits in Germany. These are: Temporary residence permit s – usually valid for up to five years. These permits may be valid for shorter periods, for example, one year, but you can renew them. They will be linked to the purpose of your stay.

