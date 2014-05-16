Finding jobs in Germany

Work in Germany Germany has the largest economy in Europe and the fifth-largest in the world, so there are plenty of jobs in Germany for foreigners with specialist skills, although casual work is also fairly easy to come by. It is also possible to find English-speaking jobs in Germany, although in most cases even a small amount of German will be required. The job market in Germany Germany has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the European Union, measuring at 3.9% in May 2020. This is well below the EU and Eurozone averages at 6.7% and 7.4% respectively. In some parts of southern Germany, such as Bavaria (where you’ll find Munich), the unemployment rate is even lower. A study by the German Federal Institution for Population Research showed that a third of non-EU migrants in Germany in 2010–2011 found work within 12 months, although this situation has significantly changed following Germany’s refugee influx since 2015 and with the 2020 COVID-19 crisis. However, if you are well qualified and have a basic knowledge of German, there are much higher chances of finding a job in Germany, where such qualities are valued. Germany is home to many large global companies and is particularly strong in the automotive sector. Some of the biggest companies in Germany include: Volkswagen (automotive)

Daimler (automotive)

Allianz (finance)

BMW (automotive)

Siemens (electronics)

Bosch (electronics)

However, smaller firms and startups are also commonplace. Around 90% of businesses in Germany are SME's and they account for around two-thirds of all jobs. Job vacancies in Germany With low levels of unemployment, Germany is not as affected by skills shortages as some other parts of Europe and there are no nationwide skills shortages. However, skilled workers in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) and health occupations are in short supply, particularly in southern and eastern Germany. According to July 2020 statistics, there are currently just over 573,000 job vacancies in Germany. This has reduced from nearly 800,000 a year ago. Vacancies include skilled professions as well as casual work in areas such as English teaching and hospitality. Job salaries in Germany The minimum wage in Germany is set each year. As of January 2020, it stands at €9.35 an hour, which currently places it fifth among EU countries. Average monthly earnings in Germany are €4,021; however, this varies across sectors, regions, and gender. The gender pay gap is 21% as of 2018. Time is a well-defined concept when it comes to work in Germany. Because of this, people are very punctual, and you should be too in any professional environment. Labor laws and labor rights in Germany The average working week in Germany is around 40 hours per week, although the maximum working week is 48 hours. An employee can work up to 10 hours a day if the average hours per day doesn't exceed eight over a 24-week period. The minimum annual statutory holiday entitlement in Germany is 20 days per year. German workers also get other benefits such as sick pay and maternity pay. Most work, both full-time and part-time, will be regulated by an employment contract. However, you should carefully check the finer details of any contract before signing as some employers try to include clauses that are heavily in their favor. Notice periods for the employer terminating a contract in Germany usually start at two weeks during the probation period, increasing to four weeks for most standard contracts. For long-term workers, notice periods can be much longer (for example, up to seven months in some cases for those who have given over 20 years of service).

Self-employment and freelancing in Germany If you have a viable business idea or are skilled in a trade that is in demand, you can work in Germany as a self-employed individual or a freelancer. The rules for setting up your own German business are broadly similar to finding employment: EU/EFTA citizens are free to start their own business, as are non-EU citizens with German residency or the necessary permit to do so. There are around 4.7 million self-employed workers in Germany, with an additional 764,000 who do self-employed work as a second job. Altogether they make up around 16.4% of the German workforce. You can set yourself up as a sole trader/unlimited company or fully register as a limited company and employ yourself as a director. This has its benefits but does mean that you have additional paperwork and corporate tax filing obligations in Germany. If you're thinking about starting a creative business, why not level up your skills with a resource such as Skillshare? Not only do they offer courses in artistic subjects, but you can also learn handy tips from other freelancers.

Applying for jobs in Germany Once you've found a job in Germany to apply for, you will need to prepare your application according to German expectations. In Germany, this often means putting together an application file containing your CV, copies of your educational certificates and employer testimonials, and even samples of your work, if appropriate. You'll also need to write a cover letter to go with your application file. Plus, if you get through to the interview stage, you'll need to know what to expect in a German job interview, and what to do – and not to do – during the interview. It's also worth trying out online resume builders such as Resume.io to simplify the job application process.

Support while looking for jobs in Germany Germany has a social security system that includes unemployment benefit that is paid to those out of work. It's a contributions-based system so you will need to have paid into it while working in order to claim full benefits when out of work. However, funds are available at a lower level for those who haven't been able to make contributions. You will need to enquire with your local employment office about your entitlements if you haven't made sufficient contributions. If you want to access training to improve your work skills and career prospects in Germany, you can find suitable courses through the Federal Employment Agency.

Requirements to work in Germany Work visas in Germany If you are from the European Union (EU) or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), you don't need a permit to work in Germany as long as you have a valid passport or ID card, although registering your address is required. Non-EU/EFTA nationals will need a relevant work visa in order to work in Germany. The process for this will depend on where you are coming from and what job you are coming to do. Language requirements to work in Germany While you may find English-speaking jobs in Germany, you'll need to be able to speak at least some German to get most jobs (even those teaching English). If you speak no German, it's likely that you'll be restricted to casual and informal work which is typically lower-paid. Furthermore, it's unlikely that you would get a professional level job without good language skills. There are many language schools in Germany if you need to brush up on your German. Qualifications to work in Germany There are around 150 regulated professions in Germany, including teachers, doctors and opticians. If yours is one of them, you'll need to get your qualification recognized by the relevant German authority or professional association before you can work in Germany. Check out your occupation on Recognition in Germany and find out how to get it recognized. Contact the Central Office for Foreign Education (Zentrale Stelle für die Bewertung ausländischer Qualifikationen, ZAB) to get a foreign university degree verified. Countries signed up to the Bologna Process will have their qualifications recognized in Germany. Tax and social security numbers in Germany If you work in Germany or are enrolled in public health insurance, you will receive a social insurance number (RNVR). This is a 12-digit number (containing one letter) that is used for social security and state pension services. Anyone who contributes towards German social security should receive the number and it should be listed on your payslips and health insurance documents. All German residents are also assigned a tax identification number (Steueridentifikationsnummer). This is a different number made up of 11 digits and is used for tax calculation purposes.

Starting a job in Germany Employment probation periods in Germany are generally three months but can be as long as six months. During this time, the notice period for terminating the job contract will be shorter. Your employer should enroll you for German health insurance and other German social security benefits as soon as you start work. This includes enrollment for the German state pension and for work-related accident insurance in Germany. Depending on your employer, you may also be offered the chance to opt in on a company pension to top up your state pension benefit, as well as other in-work benefits.